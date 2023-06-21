West Bank, behind the attack revenge for the death of four citizens of the Jewish state killed yesterday

Israel-Palestine high voltage. According to Rai News 24, “hundreds of Israeli settlers broke into Turmus Ayya, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to dozens of cars and houses to avenge the death of four citizens of the Jewish state killed yesterday by two Palestinian gunmen in the settlement of Eli, the day after seven Palestinians themselves were killed in an all-day clash against Israeli troops in Jenin.”

“Palestinian medical officials said a 27-year-old man, Omar Qatin, was killed by army fire and two others were injured. He was reportedly the father of two small children and worked as an electrician for the city hall. “He was just there, innocent, he’s such a nice guy. He had no stones, he was totally unarmed, he was at least half a mile (one kilometer) from the military,” said Khamis Jbara, a neighbor.

