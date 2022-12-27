The Attorney General, Head of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution Office in Dubai, Counselor Muhammad Rustom Bu Abdullah, said that the penalty of reprimand and handing over to the family is among the most common penalties for juveniles convicted of crimes most committed in this category, such as assaults, insults or quarrels, and this punishment takes into account the future of the juvenile in Complex adolescence characterized by wildness and impulsiveness.

Bu Abdullah added, in an interview with «Emirates Today», that the social researchers in the Public Prosecution Office, “Family and Juveniles”, have an important role in juvenile cases, as the researcher studies the case in all psychological, social and economic aspects, and prepares a report that the judge finds comfort, and concludes with her opinion on the case and her appreciation. For the appropriate punishment, the court has the final decision.

And «Emirates Today» monitored a number of juvenile cases in which the Dubai courts ruled a reprimand, including the case of a Gulf teenager who was scolded and handed over to her family for insulting a child with obscene expressions while he was in a restaurant with his father, and in another incident the court ruled a reprimand (a child – 11 years old) who insulted a man While they were together in a public park, he was handed over to his guardian with a bond undertaking him to take good care of him, and the court ruled the same punishment against four 15-year-olds from Gulf, Asian and Arab countries, after they were convicted of assault and mutual insult, and they were handed over to their families with a pledge to take good care of them. .

In detail, the head of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution Office in Dubai, Counselor Muhammad Rustom Bu Abdullah, said that there is a mandatory path that juvenile lawsuits must take within the Public Prosecution, as the file must pass through the Social Research Department, to discuss the case of the juvenile, and study the circumstances surrounding it, both in terms of Social, economic, or psychological, and assessing the circumstances of the incident, and then preparing a comprehensive report to be submitted to the court, which decides the necessary punishment, whether reprimand, extradition, or placement in juvenile correctional institutions.

He added that the public prosecutor usually looks at the legal side of the incident, and the social researcher pays attention to the human aspects, which reflects the importance of her role in such cases, because she provides the court with a complete picture that helps her form her belief and reach an appropriate judgment.

Bouabdallah indicated that the researcher’s report includes identifying the reasons that led him to commit the crime for which he was referred to the prosecution, then mentions her personal opinion on the incident based on the premises and circumstances, and suggests an appropriate punishment, whether reprimand, extradition, or deposit, and based on the circumstances, the researcher’s report, and the full details of the file. The court decides.

He explained that the punishment of reprimanding and handing over to the guardian translates the state’s keenness to reform the juvenile and not just punish him, in order to preserve his future, in light of the physiological and psychological changes that occur to him at this age, which make him more impulsive and unruly.

He stressed that the Public Prosecution Office in the end resorts to the law, so it was keen to strengthen the role of social researchers, to study the case of the juvenile, and to ensure the application of the spirit of the law regarding it, in order to preserve its future, and to provide an opportunity to correct and reform it, indicating that many successful people in their lives committed lapses in their Childhood and adolescence.

Bu Abdullah pointed out that there is an important development in this file during the next stage, which is the establishment of a center for the care of juvenile delinquents in Dubai, indicating that the project is the result of lengthy discussions between the relevant authorities, and it will provide appropriate care, correction and reform for juveniles whose families cannot control them or straighten them.

He explained that the center will give the judge additional alternative options to reprimand and extradition, so he will issue a ruling to place him in the center to ensure that he is reformed in an appropriate manner, and to protect his future from deviation.

He pointed out that there are cases of juveniles whose families are unable to deal with them because of their delinquency, and the father complains of his son’s perversion, and his harm to the rest of his siblings or family members, and the center provides an opportunity to accommodate these models and correct their behavior and discipline them, so that they do not repeat these behaviors again.

Bu Abdullah said that the total number of juveniles who were involved in cases in general during the current year is 241 juveniles, most of whom are males with 222 males and 19 females, while their number reached 201 juveniles during the past year, with 181 males and 20 females.

The cases included a 16-year-old teenager, who was reprimanded and fined 1,000 dirhams by the court, along with her friend, for insulting a child with obscene words while he was in a restaurant with his father, because they believed that he had assaulted the son of the second defendant.

The accused teenager was presented to a social researcher at the Family and Juvenile Prosecution Office in Dubai, and the researcher concluded in her report that the girl is hostile, and her delinquency in the future is not ruled out.

The cases included an assault incident involving four 15-year-olds (Gulf, Asian, and Arab) who assaulted one of their peers by beating and insulting, after they lured him under his residence and caused him various injuries, and they were all presented to the social researcher of the Public Prosecution, who recommended in her report By signing the measure of reprimand on them and handing them over to their guardians.

Among the youngest cases in these cases is a child (11 years old), who quarreled with a person in a public park over the priority of playing, so he insulted him with obscene words that demean honor and consideration. And his guardian to take good care of him.

In addition, the arbitrator and legal advisor, Muhammad Naguib, said that the criminal responsibility of the juvenile is divided into two stages, the first is the lack of responsibility, which is the stage in which the child is not criminally responsible for any act issued by him due to his lack of awareness and discrimination, and this stage begins from birth until reaching puberty. Seven years old.

He added that the second stage is incomplete responsibility, which ends with the child reaching the age of 18, in which he is responsible for his actions in proportion to his age, as his perception and discrimination are deficient, as a result of the influence of adolescence that may push him to reckless behavior, pointing out that the legislator took this into account in several ways. several.

Articles 7 and 8 of Federal Law No. 9 of 1976 regarding delinquent and vagrant juveniles stipulate that if a juvenile who has completed seven years of age and has not reached the age of sixteen commits a crime punishable by the Penal Code or any other law, the judge shall rule to take whatever measures he deems appropriate.

He explained that these measures include reprimand and blame, and handing him over to his parents or whoever has guardianship over him to raise and straighten him, or placing him in a therapeutic shelter or rehabilitation center, pointing out that the legislator put these measures in place, confirming his keenness to reform the juvenile and not just punish him, as he took into account that during the two stages of collection. Evidence and investigation, and a police and prosecution office for this category, and preventing his remand.

He pointed out that the legislator was also keen to provide exceptional guarantees for the trial of juveniles, so the law stipulated the confidentiality of the trial, as only his guardian, witnesses, lawyers, and a representative of the Ministry of Social Affairs may attend it, and before sentencing he must verify his physical and social condition, his degree of awareness, and the environment in which he grew up. And the reasons that prompted him to commit the crime, and this role is played by social researchers in the Public Prosecution.

Social Welfare

The arbitrator and legal advisor, Muhammad Naguib, stated that the juvenile is not sentenced to the death penalty, life imprisonment, or financial penalties, and in cases where he may be sentenced to a punitive penalty, the death penalty or life imprisonment prescribed for the crime he committed is replaced by a prison sentence of no more than 10 years. If the crime is punishable by imprisonment, the period may not exceed half of the maximum limit prescribed for it, and the penalty shall be carried out in special places where the means of social care and education are available.

Events Index

The head of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution Office, Counselor Muhammad Rustom Buabdallah, stated that the juvenile cases index has not changed much since 2009 despite the tangible increase in the emirate’s population, pointing out that 162 juvenile cases were recorded this year involving 241 juveniles, compared to 138 cases involving 201 juveniles. last year.

He considered that this is a good indicator and reflects the effort exerted by the competent authorities to care for this group, including the Public Prosecution represented by the Family and Juvenile Prosecution, which targets them with targeted programs that focus on their issues, needs and most prominent problems.

He pointed out that the majority of juvenile cases dealt with by the Public Prosecution center revolve around quarrels, due to the age stage that witnesses a kind of impulsiveness and constant desire to prove oneself, and the inability to self-control due to lack of maturity.

In addition, «Emirates Today» monitored several cases of events that ended with their conviction and punishment by reprimanding and handing over to the guardian, and taking support from them for their good care.

• The court obliges the guardian to undertake to take good care of his son after reprimanding the juvenile.