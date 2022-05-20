In the press conference of the Spanish Grand Prix, the outburst of Fernando Alonso against the Race Direction, accused by the bi-world champion of having penalized the pilots in the first five rounds of the world championship without sufficient proof. A protest that ‘backfired’ against the Spaniard immediately after today’s PL1, with the Alpine driver cautioned by the commissioners for an episode of impeding which took place in the middle of the session.

As reported by the stewards, Alonso “he was driving slowly in the trajectory between Turn 12 and Turn 13, unnecessarily hampering Car 44 – Lewis Hamilton– and asking it to take action to avoid it “. Alonso, who unintentionally ruined the time attack of the former teammate, then invoked sanctions against compatriot Carlos Sainz, who he said was guilty of impeding in his regards. In this case, however, the Race Direction did not act to the detriment of the Ferrari driver.

At the same time, however, the commissioners have ruled against Jüri Vips, already the subject of a caution on his first appearance in F1 at the wheel of the Red Bull. The young Estonian, promoted by the Anglo-Austrian team for the PL1 in compliance with the new regulations, was not found, however, totally guilty of the maneuver of impeding against George Russellwith the 21-year-old victim of a technical problem at RB18 that prompted his team to provide him with incorrect information: “The team manager – reads the press release – indicated that the team had provided the pilot with incorrect information, having experienced a software problem. The pilot was therefore following the advice of the teambut he was certainly driving slowly on the trajectory and forced the car 63 to take evasive action, thus hindering it unnecessarily ”. For both Vips and Alonso, this is the first reprimand of the season.