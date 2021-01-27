More and more NGOs are the target of official harassment – allegedly because of financial irregularities. Those affected speak of political motives.

BERLIN taz | In the Central Asian Republic of Kazakhstan, non-governmental organizations are currently facing an unprecedented wave of repression. A few days ago the Kazakh Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law (KMBPCh) and the International Legal Initiative (ILI) caught it. Because of alleged financial irregularities, both groups have to cease their activities for three months and pay a fine of two million tenge (the equivalent of almost 3,900 euros).

The ILI chairman Amangeldy Schomanbekow considers the latest maneuver to be politically motivated. “It looks like the authorities don’t want us to have relations with the UN, the OSCE and the member states of the European Union. They want to muzzle us so that nobody in this country can communicate with international structures, ”he told Radio Free Europe.

For the time being, the two NGOs are only the last two victims of more than a dozen civil society organizations against which the authorities have been acting for months.

Last November, 13 NGOs received a visit from the tax authorities. One of the allegations is that the groups did not properly report financial contributions from abroad. The allegations relate to events that took place years ago.

1600 euros fine

The group “Echo” was also silenced for three months because of such flimsy accusations and sentenced to a fine of almost 1,600 euros. It is their concern to involve the population in political decision-making at all levels, if possible. The Echo activists are currently preparing a report on the parliamentary election on January 10th.

In the vote, the long-standing ruling party Nur Otan of the former President Nursultan Nazarbayev received over 70 percent of the votes; the opposition is not represented in the new parliament. The OSCE had criticized the fact that there was no equal opportunities in the election campaign and that fundamental freedoms of the voters were systematically restricted.

It was shocking how many groups were simultaneously affected by the repression, as well as the obviously illegal way in which the authorities acted, according to a statement by the US human rights organization Human Rights Watch on January 20. “It is very doubtful that Kazakhstan’s leadership is working to improve the human rights situation.”

And not only that: in his speech to the nation in September 2019, six months after taking office, President Qassym-Shomart Toqayev had full-bodied announced his concept of a “state that listens to the citizens”. The active representatives of civil society may well have imagined this “constructive” dialogue differently.