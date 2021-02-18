A court in Minsk has convicted two television journalists for filming. They allegedly disrupted public order.

BERLIN taz | Two years in a labor camp for a stream: This is the verdict against the Belarusian journalists Katerina Bachwalowa and Daria Tschulzowa. A court in the capital Minsk found the two employees of the opposition TV channel Belsat guilty of organizing mass actions and disrupting public order. In a previous statement, both had described the allegations against them as politically motivated and called for their own release and the release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

The opposition former presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya praised the strength of the journalists who had shown them after the verdict was announced. “Lukashenko cannot break us,” wrote Tichanovskaya on Thursday on Twitter. Interior Minister Igor Lutzki, who attended a book exhibition on Thursday, commented on the verdict by saying that something must have happened there, but he was not a judge. Of course, he is interested in the fate of journalists if they acted in accordance with the law.

Bachwalowa and Tschulzowa were arrested on November 15, 2020. That day, for several hours in Minsk, they had filmed and streamed events on the so-called Change Square from an apartment. Local residents erected an installation there in memory of Roman Bondarenko. The 31-year-old had been attacked and beaten four days earlier by masked strangers. He succumbed to his injuries a day later.

President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Bondarenko was drunk. Obviously, other scenarios are now believed to be possible. According to reports by the independent Belarusian news portal tut.by on Thursday, the Prosecutor General’s Office has launched criminal proceedings to clarify the real causes of Bondarenko’s serious head injuries. The recordings of Bachvalova and Tschulzowa show how people gather in the courtyard and security forces arrest many of them. Then Bondarenko’s installation is destroyed.

Uninvited visit

Earlier this week, the homes of more than two dozen journalists were searched. The Vice-President of the Belarusian Independent Journalists Association (Basch), Boris Haretsky, also received an uninvited visit. The raids, he told Radio Free Europe, are the hardest blow against media makers and human rights defenders that has ever occurred in Europe. In total, more than 400 journalists have been arrested in the past six months alone. The authorities made no move to stop the action.

On the contrary: This Friday, Katerina Borisewitsch, another journalist, is on trial. She works for the tut.by portal and has been in custody since November 19, 2020. In her case, too, it is about Roman Bondarenko. Among other things, she is accused of violating medical confidentiality in her reports on the case. In Belarus, this carries a prison sentence of several years.

“We are shocked by the latest verdict,” an independent Belarusian journalist, who does not want to be named, told the taz on Thursday. “It is clear to us that we can end up in jail at any time. And only because we do our job. “