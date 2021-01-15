The minutes of a conversation by security forces are made public. The independent news agency Belapan is raided.

MÖNCHENGLADBACH taz | They had come around noon with ten masked uniformed men. Immediately after breaking into the offices of the independent Belarusian news agency Belapan, the uninvited guests ordered journalists not to touch telephones or computer equipment during the house search.

The search of the house and the subsequent taking of PCs and servers with an investigation into the journalist Andrei Alexandrov arrested on Tuesday were justified. Alexandrov was deputy head of the agency between 2014 and 2018 and then worked as a freelancer for Belapan. A spokeswoman for the state investigation bureau told Belapan that he was accused of “grossly violating public order”.

Alexandrov’s colleagues are puzzling over the real motives for the arrest. Alexandrov, the director of Belapan, Dmitrij Novoshilov, told the curenttime.tv portal, did not take part in a single protest.

Journalists are also concerned about their colleague Igor Losik. The blogger and founder of the Telegram channel “Belarus in the Brain” has been on hunger strike for a month and is not thinking of breaking off his campaign. As long as the allegations of “organizing mass unrest” and “disturbing public order” are upheld and he remains in custody, he is not even thinking of quitting, the Russian service of Deutsche Welle quotes the journalist. Even an appeal by opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya and other personalities could not induce him to break off.

300 euros fine

The conviction of one of the oldest activists in the Belarusian protest movement earlier this week also caused a stir. 89-year-old Valerija Smirnova was sentenced to the equivalent of 300 euros by a court in Minsk for participating in one of the protest marches by pensioners that take place every Monday.

The pensioner still had reason to celebrate. It could also have been an arrest sentence. The student Jana Solonowitscha is less fortunate. She has been under arrest since November 1, after being convicted of protests several times. She will not be able to leave her cell before February 23.

Meanwhile, President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a new code of punishment. This provides for an increase in fines for the use of prohibited symbols. For example, showing the white-red-white Belarusian flag on balconies or in windows can be punished with up to 550 euros. The white-red-white flag was the country’s national flag in 1918 and from 1991 to 1995. Today it is considered a symbol of the opposition.

In the meantime, transcripts of the talks have been made public that give an insight into the mood of those who want to keep Alexander Lukashenko in power with all their might. “Bypol”, a group of security forces that feels connected to the opposition, published recordings of a meeting of their colleagues loyal to the regime. The voice of Nikolaj Karpenkow, the current Vice Minister of the Interior, can also be heard on it. The meeting is said to have taken place at the end of October.

Over 30,000 arrests

At one point, someone present recommends the relentless use of compressed air weapons: “If someone attacks you, use the weapon, which is not fatal. Shoot the legs, the stomach, the eggs so that he understands what he has done. “

Since the presidential election on August 9, 2020, people in Belarus have regularly taken to the streets for new elections and the release of all political prisoners. In total, over 30,000 demonstrators and passers-by were arrested, many of them severely ill-treated in custody. Many states, including Germany, do not recognize the August 9 election.