A Russian court finds three defendants guilty of founding a terrorist group. Observers draw parallels to the Stalin era.

MÖNCHENGLADBACH taz | A court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, has sentenced three Crimean Tatars to a total of 48 years in prison. The three were found guilty of “establishing a cell of the terrorist organization ‘Party of Islamic Resistance Hizb ut-Tahrir’ in 2017 in the city of Belogorsk in Crimea”.

By the time they were arrested on June 10, 2019, they had, according to the indictment, “disseminated the terrorist organization’s ideas and at the same time recruited residents of Crimea for membership in this group”. In addition, they wanted to prepare the ground for a violent change to the constitutional order of the Russian Federation, so the indictment.

During the trial, 50 Crimean Tatars protested outside the courthouse. The day before, Russian police had temporarily arrested 30 more Crimean Tatars on the Crimean Bridge between the cities of Kerch and Taman and held them in custody all night. As a result, they were unable to reach the Rostov-on-Don courthouse in time.

Enver Omerov was sentenced to 18 years, Ayder Jepparov to 17 years and Risa Omerov to 13 years imprisonment. All three denied the allegations. Your lawyers announced their appeal. The Russian human rights organization Memorial has declared the convicts to be political prisoners and requested their release.

Remembering 1944

In his closing remarks, the defendant Enwer Omerow had stated that he and his fellow prisoners had never considered terrorist attacks. “According to statistics, Christian organizations also commit terrorist attacks. Still, nobody speaks of Christian terrorism. Thats alright. And in the same way it is not acceptable to speak of an ‘Islamic terrorism’ or a ‘warlike ideology’ with regard to our religion. Terrorism has no religion. Islam forbids such criminal acts and regards them as a grave sin. ”Omerov sees the current persecution of the Crimean Tatars in a tradition of the deportation of the Crimean Tatars by Stalin in 1944.

Boris Sakharov from the “Kharkiv human rights group” also sees parallels in the latest judgment with the crackdown on those who think differently in the Soviet Union. “But the current persecution of the Crimean Tatars goes beyond the repression of the Soviet era,” Sakharov told the taz. “In Putin’s Russia, torture is now the order of the day.” Even in the Soviet Union after Stalin there were no convictions of 17 and 18 years in prison against dissenters.

Sakharov describes Hizb ut-Tahrir as a peaceful Islamic party. “As a Jew, I have the pain of the Holocaust within me. But a state does not have the right to restrict opinions in peacetime or to persecute people for their opinions, ”said Sakharov.

According to Maria Tomak from the Ukrainian “Media Initiative for Human Rights”, 103 Crimean residents are currently political prisoners in Russia, including 76 Crimean Tatars.