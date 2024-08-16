Since July 29, the day after the presidential elections in Venezuela, protesters, electoral observers, poll workers, journalists, human rights activists and anyone who is critical of the government of Nicolás Maduro on social media is a potential target of repression. At least 1,400 people detained in the context of the post-electoral crisis are being taken to high-risk prisons. Opponents are not protesting for fear of reprisals, many remain in hiding and others have fled the country.

