Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/25/2024 – 22:21

With the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) – which this Tuesday (25) decriminalized possession of marijuana for personal useexperts warn that the measure could mean continued repression against users of other substances.

With the decision, possession of marijuana continues as an illicit behavior, that is, smoking the drug in public remains prohibited, but the punishments defined against users become administrative in nature, not criminal.

The lawyer, counselor and representative of the Legal Network for Drug Policy Reform at the National Drug Policy Council (Conad), Cecilia Galicio, considers the measure to be superficial, as it is restricted to a single substance, and could lead to the criminalization of users due to other drugs.

“This issue of decriminalization of marijuana alone may leave a vacuum so that there is a kind of authorization for the police to continue approaching it, no longer in the search for marijuana, but in the search for other drugs. We continue with this scenario of criminalization of substance users in general,” he added.

The Court left until this Wednesday’s session (26) the definition of the amount of marijuana that should characterize personal use and the differentiation between users and dealers. According to the votes already given, the measure can be between 25 and 60 grams or six female plants of cannabis.

Racism

Cecilia Galicio also highlighted that the new policy remains harmless against racism.

“The issue of substance use goes far beyond the substance itself. It reaches other layers of analysis. I imagine that this decision, in addition to being unfair, will reinforce the privilege of some people over others, users of some substances over others, and it will certainly not end racism, which is, in fact, the main theme of the war on drugs. and its main impact”, he said.

For Nathália Oliveira, social scientist, co-founder and executive director of the Black Initiative for a New Drug Policy, the violent action of the police should continue unchanged on the outskirts of cities, justified by the fight against other substances not affected by the STF decision.

“Every step that opposes war logic can impact changes, but it is not automatic and we need to carefully monitor the next steps. What exists so far is a more violent action by the police in peripheral territories justified in the fight against drugs – which were still prohibited after the STF decision”.

Nathália Oliveira also highlighted that it is not possible to measure the impact of the STF decision, but “it is possible to expect new interpretations in future judgments based on the new interpretation of the STF, in addition to actions by the Executive Branch and legislative changes based on the votes of the ministers” .

Guidance for police

Lawyer Cecilia Galicio defends “general guidance to the police so that they stop approaching users and actually work on monitoring and investigating crimes related to drug trafficking, and not just approaching users”.