They dreamed of reinventing Algeria at the exit of the tunnel, after decades of totalitarianism and corruption. Creative and responsible, they were at the forefront of an exemplary peaceful Hirak… It was a waste of time, the young Algerian demonstrators are now falling from above, sinking into bitterness and frustration. Their topicality boils down to court appearances on foolish charges, abusive detentions, stalking on social networks, not to mention unemployment and growing pauperization under the bell of the health crisis. Mohamed, the poet of Hirak, Noureddine and Abdelhak are all under 30 years old. Guilty of having expressed themselves on the Web and of demonstrating, they have languished in pre-trial detention for a few months under the scope of a dozen accusations, including attack on national unity, incitement to unarmed assembly, insulting the president the Republic or the dissemination of false news. On a hunger strike for more than ten days, they demanded a trial. Their state of health deteriorates, they are hospitalized urgently.

Walid, 25, was sentenced Monday, January 4 to three years in prison. He is accused of having caricatured the president and religion. “He is a young artist who expresses himself through drawing, as young Algerians like to do in a humorous way. He did it on his personal account “, explains his lawyer Said Salhi. The prosecution had requested five years in prison. Walid has been in pre-trial detention for over eight months.

87 people are still incarcerated for their opinions

The recent acquittal by the military court of Blida of Saïd Bouteflika, two generals ex-bosses of the services of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), accused of political conspiracy, could give hope for a loosening of the grip on the young detainees of opinion, in particular thanks to the return of Abdelmadjid Tebboune after a long convalescence. Nay! “It is difficult to make a prognosis. (…) The authorities think that they can still apply pressure by silencing freedoms. Therefore, even if it is the intention of the power to release the prisoners of conscience, as was the case in January 2020, it will only be cyclical before returning to repression ”, believes the lawyer Abdelghani Badi, constituted in several cases of prisoners of conscience, quoted by the online newspaper Toutsurlalgerie.

According to the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees (CNLD), some 87 people are still imprisoned for their opinions, including Khaled Drareni, journalist, imprisoned for nine months, sentenced to two years in prison, and two presidential candidates of 2018 , Ali Ghediri and Rachid Nekkaz, arrested in 2019 and awaiting trial. The exile in hiding at the risk of his life is the other drama which makes the sad news of the Algerian youth. More than 11,000 harragas (illegal) would have managed to reach the northern shore of the Mediterranean in 2020, 8,000 others were intercepted by the Algerian coast guard and 231 perished at sea, according to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras. “I will always be on the side of young people and their effective integration into economic and political life. The future of the country rests on the shoulders of the youth ”, Tebboune had declared during his election. The presidential word got lost on the way. It leaves a black mark on “new Algeria”.