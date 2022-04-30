More than 300 people wait in the street for the release of their relatives imprisoned in the Izalco prison, in Sonsonate, the second largest city in the Republic of El Salvador. Some 200 go to the facilities of the UCAD (Christian University of the Assembly of God), where they will be given information on how to obtain a visa to emigrate to the United States. The leader of one of the largest evangelical churches in the country, Pastor Vega, sows the seed of doubt by saying that with the expansion of the state of exception an “artificial peace” is being generated.

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, harasses the press and invites journalists to leave the country if they are uncomfortable with the government. The psychologist Jeannette Aguilar, dedicated to social research on issues of security, violence and human rights, assures in a telephone conversation with this newspaper that “in El Salvador there is no longer a democracy. We live in an autocratic dictatorial government, whose arbitrary arrests have instilled fear in the citizens».

And Amnesty International has no qualms about declaring: «The Executive of President Bukele has trampled on the rights of the Salvadoran population. The authorities have created a perfect storm of human rights violations that is expected to continue with the expansion of the state of emergency. El Salvador is once again living a harsh and cruel nightmare.

Nayib Bukele came to the Presidency in 2019 with an overwhelming vote that ended the bipartisanship of the ARENA and FMLN parties. Having a majority in the municipal councils (58%) and in the Legislative Assembly (66%) meant a synonym of hope and confidence of a people punished for many evils in a young politician who promised everything, especially ending one of the rates of highest homicides in the world.

extreme violence



Many analysts suspected that Bukele had previously negotiated with the three main gangs or maras that for years have generated extreme violence in the country, and that at the end of March they came to a confrontation that left a whopping 80 dead in a week. Such violence suddenly erased what seemed like a success in the government’s security policy. Bukele then used all of his power. He got the approval of the exception regime for 30 days.

30 more days

An average of a thousand gang members are arrested per day, which is why the emergency situation has been extended



The data provided by the authorities and by Bukele himself on his Twitter speak of the arrest of an average of 1,000 gang members every day, and a total of 19,000 in 32. And zero homicides in recent weeks. Embraced by these numbers, the Salvadoran president has extended the state of emergency for another 30 days. But the embrace of this extension is full of mines that violate and curtail human rights.

The decree allows the Bukele government to intervene in communications and arrest people without a court order. It also suspends the right to have a defense attorney, to have the Police explain the reason for the arrest, increases the amount of penalties, applies a gag law to the press, punishes anyone who publishes information about gangs, and if you have a tattoo alluding to these groups you are already a suspect.

“Arbitrary Capture”



“In the first instance, we are witnessing for the first time in recent history the use of the exceptional regime as a policy to combat crime. Despite the fact that these heavy-handed operations and massive captures have been frequent in different governments, the exception regime was never used to suppress fundamental rights and justify the arbitrary capture of people,” says social researcher Jeannette Aguilar

And in the second instance, “in a context like the current one in which there are no oversight institutions, there are no instances to turn to and where citizens can exercise their rights and claim their guarantees, it leads us to find ourselves in a situation of total vulnerability , and this, in addition to being crazy, puts the entire Salvadoran population at risk”, concludes this psychologist.

Nayib Bukele, who controls the three powers of the State, the Police, the Army, a large part of the judges, the Attorney General’s Office (Prosecutor’s Office) for the Defense of Human Rights, has the support and applause of another majority of citizens . According to a Cid-Gallup poll, 91% of the population strongly or somewhat agrees with the regime and its repressive measures. The newspaper ‘El Faro’, however, alleges that the polling firm is run by a consultant that Bukele already hired when he was mayor of San Salvador.