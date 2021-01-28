A protest demonstration on January 23 in Saint Pertersburg, Russia, against the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. (ZUMA PRESS / MAXPPP)

The list is starting to grow. In recent hours, several relatives of Navalny have been arrested and detained for at least 48 hours. The technique is almost always the same. The security forces carry out a search of the homes of these opponents. They search the place. Then they arrest the person concerned on the grounds of “violation of sanitary rules”. In other words: by demonstrating Saturday, January 23 at the call of Navalny, you have defied the rules of containment and therefore helped to spread the virus. This is how Alexei Navalny’s brother, Oleg, was arrested today. The same goes for one of the opponent’s main allies, Lioubov Sobol. Ditto for Maria Alekhina, member of the Pussy Riot collective. And for Anastasia Vassilieva who heads a doctors’ union linked to Navalny. And this last arrest gave rise to a hallucinating scene, which was filmed and broadcast on social media. We see and hear this woman, Anastasia Vassilieva, playing the piano, Beethoven while behind her, the police are searching the apartment. That didn’t prevent his arrest. But that says a lot about the capacity for passive resistance of opponents to Putin.

Beyond these emblematic figures, repression is spreading. Since the January 23 demonstrations which brought together tens of thousands of people, which is a lot for Russia, the security forces have carried out nearly 4,000 arrests, each time with the same argument: violation of health rules. Some 20 investigations have also been opened for violence against the police and hooliganism. At the same time, threats are also hitting social networks. The body responsible for managing telecoms in Russia, Roskomnadzor, announces sanctions against all networks which have let messages pass calling on the youngest, the minors, to demonstrate. Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, Youtube are in the crosshairs. And also Russian networks: VKontakte or Odnoklassniki. The fines can go up to 50,000 euros! The power of Vladimir Putin is therefore right in his boots, in repression mode.

But that does not prevent the opposition from announcing new demonstrations. Navalny, who therefore bravely returned to Russia after the attempted poisoning he suffered, is still behind bars. This January 28, he was able, for the first time, talk very briefly with your lawyer. He is expected to appear on trial in early February. A prison sentence seems likely. And at the same time, several calls were therefore launched to demonstrate again Sunday, January 31, in solidarity with Navalny, to denounce corruption and repression, in particular in Moscow in front of the headquarters of the FSB, the Russian security services. It promises to be high risk.