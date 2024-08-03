The offensive of the Nicolás Maduro regime against any dissent has reached a new level after the electoral fraud of last Sunday. Government operational groups are carrying out illegal raids on citizens’ homes, looking for opponents to arrest.

According to the criteria of

Agents of the Anti-Terrorism and Subversion Brigade (UCTS) of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) They enter homes without court ordersquestioning residents about their occupations and searching for any evidence that might implicate them as opponents of the regime.

🇻🇪 | IN VIDEO This is how the task forces of Nicolás Maduro’s regime illegally raid the homes of opponents to kidnap them. pic.twitter.com/WHuxHFbSx3 — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) August 3, 2024

At police checkpoints, known as alcabalas, the situation is similar. Many drivers have reported that armed officers and civilians ask them for identification documents and mobile phones to search them, in order to find any content that links them to the opposition to Chavez.

These actions have sown fear among the population, who fear reprisals for any sign of disagreement.

Reports of motorcycle thefts



This week, Several motorcycle delivery drivers in Caracas reported the theft of their vehicles at various checkpoints located in the capital. According to local media outlet ‘El Pitazo’, the motorcyclists reported that those responsible for these acts were PNB officials and armed civilians, identified as members of Chavista groups.

An anonymous worker stated: “We were notified through a WhatsApp group through which we communicate that they were stopped at a checkpoint, they were taken off their motorcycles and told that they would be confiscated because they belonged to the Comanditos of María Corina (Machado).”

Confusion and fear are palpable, as citizens cannot distinguish between law enforcement and groups. One driver said: “We no longer know who is the police and who is the police force, the fact is that they acted together.” Another witness said that on Sucre Avenue, a young man was robbed of his motorcycle while he was on his way to work before dawn.

Having seen the will of the Venezuelan people at the ballot box, Maduro and his representatives have resorted to repression, including arbitrary arrests, vandalism of opposition offices and violence against those who peacefully demand that their votes be cast. https://t.co/kKkO5RbKdn — U.S. Embassy, ​​Venezuela (@usembassyve) August 3, 2024

Tocorón and Tocuyito, the prisons where Maduro will lock up those arrested during the protests



Nicolás Maduro has ordered that more than 1,200 peoplearrested during the protests that followed the elections, be transferred to the maximum security prisons of Tocorón and Tocuyito.

In a meeting with businessmen, the president said: “I am preparing two prisons, which I must have ready in 15 days. Tocorón and Tocuyito were already being prepared, and all the guarimberos (violent protesters) are going to these prisons.” Maduro claimed that the detainees were involved in an alleged coup against him.

In his attempt to confront what he considers an attack on his government, Maduro has announced the rehabilitation of the Tocorón and Tocuyito prisonslocated in the states of Aragua and Carabobo, respectively.

According to the president, these prisons will be transformed into productive farms, emulating practices of the Marco Pérez Jiménez dictatorship (1952-1958), where inmates were used for productive work. “There will be no forgiveness or contemplation”Maduro stressed, assuring that the government’s actions will be carried out “within the framework of the Constitution and the laws.”

BREAKING NEWS | Maduro on arrests in Venezuela “All the rioters are going to Tocorón and Tocuyito.” “We have 1,200 captured and we are looking for 1,000 more and we are going to catch them all (…) We are catching them one by one and there will be no forgiveness,” he said. https://t.co/wxL4eJEhK4 pic.twitter.com/UA9kfkWsnG — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) August 1, 2024

The opposition and several international organizations have questioned the results of the elections.claiming that their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, was the real winner. They have submitted electoral records to support this claim, but the National Electoral Council has yet to publish the full results, which has increased demands for transparency both nationally and internationally.

Maria Camila Salas V

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO