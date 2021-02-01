After the protests on Sunday, the government tried to stop the mobilization on the net. Meanwhile, the opposition is planning new actions for Tuesday.

BERLIN taz | Perfect timing: after thousands of government critics took to the streets in several cities in Russia on Sunday, the state power is taking another blow: on Monday, an information law came into force that obliges the operators of social networks to approve calls to participate in unauthorized parties Delete actions. Messages that offend the state and its symbols, as well as human dignity or social morality, must be erased within 24 hours.

If this order is not followed, there is a risk of fines amounting to the equivalent of 8,700 to 44,400 euros. It is obvious why the authorities now also want to put an end to the social networks; after all, they are currently the opposition’s central instrument for mobilizing their supporters.

Thousands of people followed the appeal of the detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters on Sunday. According to the non-governmental organization OWD-Info, 5,135 people were arrested nationwide – including 91 journalists and, temporarily, Nawalny’s wife.

On Monday, a Moscow court sentenced Julia Navalnaya to a fine of 220 euros for participating in an unauthorized protest. In St. Petersburg, security forces also briefly arrested an 11-year-old girl who apparently happened to get into the crowd of protesters.

Open words

The ombudsman for human rights in St. Petersburg was surprisingly frank about the weekend’s events. “Batons and stun guns do not solve the existing problems. The violence only adds to the intransigence and creates even more bitterness. This path leads to great misery. It’s time to stop, ”said Alexander Schischlow according to the online portal insider.ru.

But neither the state nor the protesters seem to be thinking of quitting. This Tuesday, a Moscow court is deciding whether to convert Navalny’s suspended sentence for embezzlement from 2014 to three and a half years in prison.

The 44-year-old was arrested immediately upon entering Russia on January 17 and initially sentenced to 30 days in prison. The Russian public prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that it wanted to commute the sentence for violating the probation conditions.

Almost at the same time, Navalny’s supporters published a call via social networks on Monday to appear in front of the Moscow City Court on Tuesday at 10 a.m., where the Navalny case will be heard. “Are you ready to give up and allow Vladimir Putin to do what he plans to do?” And: “This is revenge for Navalny daring not to die.”