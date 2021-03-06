The police repression in Formosa amid the claims of neighbors and merchants for the return to phase 1 of the quarantine due to the coronavirus left as a balance dozens of injured and at least 93 people arrested.

This was confirmed by the judge on duty, Karina Paz, who also announced that all will remain released in the next few hours.

“There were something like 93 detainees,” Paz said in statements to TN, and detailed that all “drew a summary and the cover that they have assigned is the one of instigation to commit crimes, damages, serious injuries and violation of article 205 by antipanddemic laws and instigation.”

Asked who gave the order to the police to suppress the protest, the judge said she did not know if there was repression because she does not carry out “preventive activity.”

The police repression in Formosa. Photo: Télam.

This Friday night, the protests were reactivated, with car caravans and honking. The protesters, with Argentine flags, demanded against the isolation measures that are still in force in the provincial capital, decreed this week after an outbreak of 17 new cases of coronavirus.

Among those arrested in the morning were a young journalist, Julieta González, and seven other women who were released at night after spending several hours at the Bernardino Rivadavia sub-police station. Upon leaving, they warned that they will “continue fighting” for their rights.

“We will continue to fight for our rights. Enough of the blockade, we want to work, we do not ask for social plans, we ask to work, that they let us grow, “they said as they left the police station where they were isolated for more than six hours.

And they targeted the Gildo Insfrán government for the episodes of violence: “We are more than sure that this was set up by the government because there were men who were really vandalism and who, suddenly, began to attack the police. We are sure that this comes from the government ”.

The protest against the Insfrán government. Photo: Télam.

“From today everything changes. We don’t shut up anymore and we don’t hide either“They added to later recall that many of them suffered injuries from the rubber bullet shots fired by the Formosan police to suppress the protest in which they participated against the tightening of restrictions on driving in the provincial capital.

In statements to TN, they remarked that they are no longer afraid: “If tomorrow there is another protest so that Formosa is free, we will go out again.”

LM