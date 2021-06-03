I.On Wednesday night, the body of 18-year-old Dmitrij Stachowskij was found in the east of the Belarusian capital Minsk. He was “with signs of a fall from a height,” as the investigation committee announced, in front of a fifteen-story skyscraper. “It should be noted that the juvenile was a suspect in a criminal case opened because of the mass riots that took place in the capital last year,” said the prosecutors of dictator Alexandr Lukashenko.

Perhaps the growing generation of Belarusians will one day put a plaque on the skyscraper from which their peer jumped to his death. With some of the information that became known afterwards. According to the human rights activists of Vyazna, who have long been persecuted by the regime, Dmitry Stachowskij was an orphan and lived in a communal shelter, whose employees denounced him as a participant in the protests against the falsification of the presidential election last August. A friend of the dead man told the newspaper Nascha Niwa, which is no longer allowed to be printed in Belarus, that “Dima” was only placed in the accommodation after criminal proceedings had been opened. He had been banned from traveling and had been interrogated from time to time. “He said he didn’t want to be behind bars and that he would kill himself. At first we smiled at that, but then understood that it wasn’t funny. “

The young man had reason to fear imprisonment. Vyasna and other independent observers saw no “mass unrest” in those August days, but rather peaceful gatherings that a state power disbanded with brutal violence. But the participation in or organization of “mass unrest” is one of the standard accusations of the regime, for which several years imprisonment threaten and are imposed as it were in piecework. Anyone who was involved in the protests in any way and is still free must fear that they will be arrested at any time. Youth does not protect.



For fear of being arrested like this young man (in November in Minsk) and possibly sentenced to long imprisonment, 18-year-old Dmitry Stachowskij jumped to his death.

The cases are heartbreaking. In February, the then 16-year-old Nikita Solotorev was sentenced to five years in an educational colony in the city of Gomel in eastern Belarus, among other things for “organizing mass unrest”. Two co-defendants, 25 and 28 years old, received eight and six years of detention in the camp, respectively. Solotorev has epilepsy; According to the family, the investigators beat him and withheld the drugs he needed. After the verdict, the boy threw himself against the bars of the defendant’s cage (common in Belarus) and shouted: “Let me out of here!”

In March, in Brest on the western border, 17-year-old Denis Chosej was sentenced to three years in an educational colony at the side of eight other defendants in another trial of “mass unrest”. The tenth defendant in the trial was to be Chosej’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Vitalija Bondarenko. She had been able to leave Belarus, but returned to say goodbye to her boyfriend, was arrested and in May was sentenced to four years in a camp alongside twelve other defendants, who were also charged with “mass unrest”. In total, Vyasna has more than 430 political prisoners. Dmitrij Stachowskij didn’t want to become one.