vOr his national flag, which largely corresponds to its Soviet counterpart except for the hammer, sickle and star, in front of gray stone and a ballot box, the permanent ruler Alexandr Lukashenko answered the most important question of the “uniform voting day” in Belarus. Significantly, it did not concern the so-called parliamentary and local elections on Sunday, but the next presidential elections, which are scheduled to take place next year: a state newsman asked whether Lukashenko would run again, as an “opposition campaign” on this issue was beginning.

The 69-year-old ruler then assured several times that he would run. He has ruled Belarus for almost 30 years. The opposition, which becomes more active the more difficult the situation, should be told: “No man, no responsible president will abandon his people who followed him into battle.” And Lukashenko continued: “The more they me and incite society, the sooner I will run for these elections. So don’t worry, we will do what is necessary for Belarus.”

Tichanovskaya called for a boycott

First of all, the 110 members of parliament and 12,514 deputies in 1,284 local councils were appointed in Belarus. Formally in the sham elections on Sunday, but in fact they had been read out in advance. In contrast to previous times, not a single opposition member was allowed to run. Election observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) were not invited. Nevertheless, Lukashenko now claimed that the OSCE observers had not made a request and praised his so-called elections. They are warmer than those in Soviet times.

They were the first in Belarus since the fraudulent presidential elections in 2020. Afterwards, Lukashenko brutally suppressed the protests against his remaining in power and set in motion a wave of repression. Belarusians are still being arrested every day. Against this background, his exiled opponent from 2020, Svetlana Tichanowskaja, called for people not to take part in the “no elections”. “We can learn from our mistakes,” said Lukashenko. In 2020, members of electoral commissions also made forgeries public. Now these committees were “consistently filled with anonymous loyalists,” the Lithuania-based Belarus office of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) highlighted in an analysis.







At least five prisoners have died since 2022

This draws attention to the catastrophic human rights situation in the country. Last week Ihar Lednik died in the hands of the regime. He was at least the fifth prisoner since 2022 to be classified as a political prisoner by the human rights activists from “Vjasna”, who were in turn persecuted. The 64-year-old Lednik was imprisoned in April 2022 despite a known heart condition. In an article, he described Belarus' previous neutrality as a security guarantee and called for the “union state” with Russia to be dissolved.

For this he was sentenced to three years in prison for “insulting Lukashenko”. There, Lednik's condition continued to worsen. He was operated on and finally taken from the prison camp to a Minsk hospital. He died there, officially of cardiac arrest. It is feared that these five deaths, four of which were recorded in the last nine months, are just “the tip of an iceberg of violence,” according to the KAS. Thousands more are likely to be added to the 1,412 political prisoners that “Vjasna” currently counts. Contact with human rights defenders is dangerous and some prisoners do not want to be labeled as “political” to avoid additional persecution.

Not only direct violence and harsh prison conditions are problems, but also the lack of supplies of medication and food. Even helpers who provide relatives with appropriate support are persecuted as “extremist”. There has been no trace of Lukashenko's most prominent prisoners for a long time, in some cases for more than a year. This applies, among others, to Nikolaj Statkevich, Tichanowskaja's husband Sergei Tichanovsky, Marija Kolesnikova and Viktor Babariko. It is known that the latter two had previously had to be treated in hospitals. The KAS fears that the death of opposition activist Alexei Navalnyj in Russian custody could further encourage Lukashenko's security forces to “increase the level of violence.”