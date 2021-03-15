At least six people died in the riots on Monday against the military junta that staged a coup on February 1 against democracy. In recent weeks, freedom cuts and state violence have been exacerbated to curb protesters.

The situation of political crisis that Myanmar is experiencing worsens as the days go by. This Monday, at least six more people have died due to the police response of the authorities to the demonstrations registered against the coup d’état perpetrated by the military against Burmese democracy.

These data come at a critical moment, after one of the bloodiest days since February 1 was recorded this weekend, with at least 50 murdered according to the Reuters news agency, although the figures vary depending on the source.

It seems that, in recent weeks, the military and police forces have normalized the use of live ammunition against all those who violate the norms that govern the country and who prohibit demonstrating against the military authority.

This Monday, the main revolts took place, again, in the city of Rangoon, the main industrial and financial engine of the country. Up to 32 Chinese-owned factories were burned by pro-democracy protesters after considering that Beijing is exercising “shadow support” to the military.

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar had its strongest comments regarding the situation that its neighbor is experiencing since February and demanded that the authorities arrest their perpetrators and “guarantee the safety of Chinese companies and personnel.” Over the past few weeks, anti-Chinese sentiment has risen among pro-Democrats.

Japan, the other major regional power present in the area, also assured that it was “studying” how to respond to the violence seen in recent hours. These more moderate positions contrast with the overwhelming rejection by the West of everything the country has experienced since the military rose up against the democratically elected government.

Protesters take cover behind a barricade during a protest against the coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 15, 2021. © Stringer via Reuters

Local media reported that martial law has been imposed in Hlaingthaya and several other districts of Rangoon, and in parts of Mandalay. These last two are the cities that are fighting the military the most.

According to the Myanmar Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP), the number of deaths since the protests began is around 140, figures that alarm the international community. Although at first they did not present the current violence, over time it has increased.

The Army ordered the telecommunications servers to cut off Internet data from mobile phones to prevent the propagation of videos of the demonstrations and of contacts between pro-democracy activists. This tactic has already been constantly used by the military in the most tense moments of the previous demonstrations, although in a partial way.

Aung San Suu Kyi hearing postponed

Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the military’s main political rival and remains under arrest since the day of the coup on three counts. At first, the armed forces justified the uprising due to an alleged electoral fraud in the last elections, but later they have added personal charges against the leader.

The charges range from illegally importing walkie-talkies to breaking current restriction regulations due to the pandemic. In addition, he recently faced charges for an alleged acceptance of illegal payments. These accusations are widely questioned by the international community because the military authority controls the judiciary.

A relative of a man killed by the military forces cries inconsolably at his grave. In Rangoon, Myanmar, on March 15, 2021. © Stringer

Given this, this Monday Suu Kyi had to face a court by virtual means, but the lack of Internet made the hearing impossible. It is scheduled to resume on March 24, something that will further lengthen the preventive detention of the president.

Myanmar suffered until the beginning of the last decade a series of military dictatorships for decades. This military power left thousands of reprisals and deaths, but it seemed to diminish with the arrival of democracy. After the coup on February 1, many fear that an authoritarian government will return to command Myanmar.

With Reuters