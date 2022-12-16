Castillo supporters walk between two incinerated vehicles in Arequipa while they demonstrate to demand the departure of Din to Boluarte and the closure of Congress. / Jose Sotomayor Jimenez/EFE

The political crisis deteriorates the social situation in Peru with each passing day. Even the specter of a civil war begins to loom after some twenty people have lost their lives in clashes between supporters and detractors of former president Pedro Castillo, who will have to spend eighteen months in preventive detention after being dismissed by Congress after the failed self-coup on the 14th.

Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley confirmed it, considering that the former president could have committed the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy. He will be in the same jail as Alberto Fujimori, who led the country between 1990 and 2000. Among the magistrate’s arguments are the speech that Castillo made from the Government Palace, where he dissolved the chamber and unsuccessfully sought to seize all the powers of the State together with the Armed Forces and the Police.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency, which authorizes the Army to intervene against the riots, fails to curb the tension, and violence spreads throughout the Andean country, especially in the south, the birthplace of the populist ex-president. The main source of tension is in Ayacucho, where a group of people invaded the airport this Wednesday, throwing stones and rockets, while the military responded with tear gas bombs launched from helicopters and firearms, which left 7 dead and 52 injured. .

Far from looming a close solution, Dina Boluarte’s interim Cabinet is weakening at times. The Ministers of Education, Patricia Correa, and of Culture, Jair Pérez, six days after taking office, have resigned from their positions due to the “disproportionate” response to the anti-government demonstrations. «The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be a generator of death,” Correa wrote on Twitter. Pérez, for his part, maintained that “the irreparable loss of brothers and sisters makes his permanence in the Executive branch unsustainable.”

violation of rights



“Our country is facing a political crisis of great dimensions that demands democratic convictions, respect for order and at the same time for the physical integrity and life of each Peruvian citizen, which, unfortunately, have been violated in the last hours,” he stressed.

«In Ayacucho you can see in the videos that civilians with signs in their hands have been shot by members of the Army. That is extrajudicial execution. It’s murder. We are documenting everything that has happened to be able to file a criminal complaint against the Executive, “said, in turn, the lawyer for the Association for Human Rights, Gloria Cano.

To further increase the disagreements, the Congress, tense and confronted, has refused to advance the elections to 2023. This advance, which the president had initially refused, has become a cornerstone to pacify the protests. The plenary session rejected this project, which proposed that the provisional mandate end next year. The initiative only obtained 49 votes, without reaching the 66 necessary for it to be later ratified by Peruvians in a referendum. Renovación Popular and Avanza País (right) and Perú Libre and Bancada magisterial (left) voted against the proposal, which caused a brawl in Congress that led to the cancellation of the session until an unscheduled date.

“The people will judge them by their votes. Forgive us Peru. Faced with the crisis, the deaths, the violent agendas and, now, the rejection of the early elections,” said the congresswoman from the Morado (center) party, Susel Paredes, at the end of the session.

The claim of the Peruvians who have taken to the streets was the advancement of elections and “that they all go away.” They do not seem willing to accept partial solutions that silence the protests, but do not address the real problems of the citizenry.