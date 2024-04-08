A few months before the elections in Venezuela, scheduled for July 28, NGOs and political activists denounce the increase in persecution, media censorship and arrest orders decreed by the current dictatorship in the country, led by Nicolás Maduro.

Since the “White Bracelet” operation was announced against an alleged conspiracy to assassinate the Chavista leader and allies, the regime has launched several radio programs, broadcasters and circulation portals, the most recent being FronteraViva, which carries out complaints related to the migratory crisis in the country and other topics that cover the political environment. The NGO Espaço Público revealed that, in March alone, there were “21 cases and 36 violations of freedom of expression” involving the Venezuelan press.

In addition to media companies, journalists are also constant targets of the dictatorship. Sebastiana Barráez, Norbey Marín and Wender Villalobos, all communicators, have outstanding arrest warrants.

According to the news portal Infobae, who spoke to a resident of the city of Quíbor, in the state of Lara, an employee of Conatel (National Telecommunications Commission) was intimidated by the National Guard, who entered his house and spent hours until they “made him sign a document where delivered his work equipment to the police station, under threat of taking him to prison”. When he left, according to the anonymous source, they still warned him not to make the complaint public.

The NGO Espaço Público pointed out that 23 of the 26 registered cases of harassment against the Venezuelan press came from “institutions and officials linked to the regime”, which, according to the organization, “confirms the pattern of persecution of freedom of expression and the impunity with which operate in the service”.

Among the cases reported is that of content creator Armando Sarmiento, arrested by employees of the Intelligence Directorate of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), on March 11, on charges of “incitement to hatred” on the internet. “The arrest occurred following audiovisual material considered critical of Nicolás Maduro’s administration,” stated the NGO.

Another similar episode occurred with journalist and YouTuber Óscar Alejandro Pérez, detained on March 31 at Maiquetía National Airport, as he was preparing to board a flight to Canaima National Park, in the state of Bolívar.

“After his arrest, Pérez's family said in a statement that he had been accused of activities related to 'terrorism' for comments on one of his videos.” The Venezuelan YouTuber was transferred to the headquarters of the CICPC's Anti-Terrorism Division in Caracas, and released the following day under precautionary measure.

Espaço Público also revealed in its report that, during the month of March, the regime intensified censorship on the internet. Among the ways to restrict criticism in the virtual environment is the massive interruption of service in several regions of the country associated with “power failures”.

In total, seven “failures” were recorded by the VE Sin Filtro Internet Observatory: March 7, electrical interruption that reduced connectivity to 87% across the country, with the most affected states being: Nueva Esparta, Lara, Sucre and Carabobo.

On the 9th, an outage once again affected the connection in several regions of the country, mainly in the Andean states of Trujillo, Táchira and Barinas, although it should be noted that the electrical problem is very serious in states where the electricity supply is interrupted. several times a day and for hours.

On the 10th, a blackout affected at least seven states in the country, mainly in the southwest, in the Andean region, in addition to Falcón, Lara and Zulia, to the west. The following day, an electrical incident in Táchira caused a nationwide outage in the internet service provided by the state-owned CANTV.

“Táchira was also the state most affected by a new national problem that occurred on March 14th. Across the country, connectivity fell to 91%, while in the Andean entity it was reduced by half,” stated the NGO Espaço Público.