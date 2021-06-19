Harassment, arrests, arrest warrants and subpoenas against opposition political leaders, businesspeople and independent journalists continue in Nicaragua, less than five months before general elections in which dictator Daniel Ortega will seek another re-election. In the last 24 hours, the Public Ministry ordered the arrest of Humberto Belli, brother of Nicaraguan poet and writer Gioconda Belli, and businessman Gerardo Baltodano Cantarero, brother of retired general Álvaro Baltodano, presidential delegate for boosting investments. The National Police, led by Francisco Díaz, Ortega’s father-in-law, raided their homes on Friday night, but they were not found, according to family members.

Belli, author of the novel the country of women, winner of the La Otra Orilla 2010 Latin American Literature Award, confirmed in a tweet that his brother, who was Minister of Education in the government of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), left the country. “In another country, my brother would have gone to the Public Ministry to defend his innocence, but in this one, where he is condemned without reason or judgment, he did well to take precautions and leave. His second exile. Sad,” he lamented.

Public Ministry summons businessmen and investigates journalists

Another businessman, Roberto Martino Salvo Horvilleur, presented himself to the Attorney General’s Office as part of the investigation process against the NGO Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides), according to a statement from the Public Ministry. The MP opened an investigation against Funides, a think tank independent linked to imprisoned opposition presidential candidate Juan Sebastián Chamorro. The inquiry against the foundation and its board takes place under the accusation of administering economic resources financed by foreign sources. A Nicaraguan judge ordered the breaking of bank secrecy, the freezing of accounts and the banning of 13 businessmen from leaving Nicaragua.

In addition to Funides, the Attorney General is investigating the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, which was headed by journalist and pre-candidate for President Cristiana Chamorro. The Public Ministry said it had summoned journalists Donaldo Hernández, from Voz da América; Lester Arcia, from the IP Nicaragua website; and Worthy Bendaña. According to the Court, they “answered the questions that were asked of them, signed a minute and were released.”

“The people who have been summoned and who will continue to be summoned are those linked to the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro and Funides foundations and all those who are under investigation for having evidence that they attacked Nicaraguan society and the rights of the people,” said the Public Ministry, which announced that it will continue to carry out what it calls “necessary investigation procedures”. Cristina, daughter of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro and opposition figure most likely to win the November presidential elections, has been under house arrest for the past two weeks on charges of mismanagement and misrepresentation, both aggravated by money laundering, property and active.

Former Sandinista Vice President Calls for International Reaction

Among those summoned to testify by the Public Ministry was the writer, novelist and former vice president of Nicaragua Sergio Ramírez Mercado. Winner of the 2017 Cervantes Award and vice president during the first Sandinista government, from 1979 to 1990, he is now critical of Ortega and appealed on Friday for international solidarity.

Ramírez wants a reaction to the wave of invasions, arrests and arrest warrants against opposition leaders and businessmen. In the past two weeks, two former deputy foreign ministers, two former historic Sandinista dissident guerrillas, a former business leader, a banker, four activists and two former NGO employees have been arrested on charges of various crimes .

The repression has already been condemned by the OAS, the United States and the European Union. The aggravation of the political crisis led about 20 American congressmen to present, this Friday, a bipartisan bill that calls for the revision of the Free Trade Agreement signed with Nicaragua, due to the repression against the opposition to the government, classified as “ violent”.