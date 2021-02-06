Two men were kidnapped from Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. You repeatedly criticized Chechen traditions.

KIEV taz | Russia’s LGBT community is worried about Salech Magamadow and Ismail Isajew. The two men, who have been living in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, for several months, were arrested by police in their apartment on Thursday and taken to Chechnya. According to information published in Moscow Novaya Gazeta Chechen police officers were also involved in the arrest. “Your life is in danger” warns the Russian LGBT network on his Internet portal lgbtnet.org.

Salech Magamadow (19) and Ismail Isajew (17) are administrators of the Telegram channel “Osal Nach 95” (in German: “empty people”). Its operators see themselves as atheists, have repeatedly criticized Muslim and Chechen traditions, and often show the Christian cross and LGBT symbolism.

In April 2020, they were arrested along with 25 other youths. While in custody, they were forced to memorize passages from the Koran, the biography of Akhmat Kadyrov, the father of the incumbent Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and the Chechen and Russian anthems.

According to the Russian human rights organization Memorial, the two were tortured in a building of the patrol police in Groznyi. David Isteev from the Russian LGBT network, said on the internet portal svoboda.org that their sexual orientation made their situation even more difficult.

The lawyer of the two received a cry for help

Isaev was arrested for the first time in August 2019. The reason for this: his homosexuality. He was held in an unknown location for a week and mistreated. Then his mother bought him free, she reports Novaya Gazeta.

In July 2020, after their release, the Russian LGBT network Salech Magamadow and Ismail Isajew helped to flee from Chechnya to Nizhny Novgorod, where they then rented an apartment together.

Alexander Nemov, lawyer for Magamadow and Isajew, received a cry for help from this apartment on Thursday afternoon. He couldn’t understand much on the phone, but the screams in the background and the immediate disconnection caused Nemov to make his way to the apartment immediately. He found this devastated, his two clients had disappeared.

A little later he learned from a police officer that the two had been taken to the Chechen city of Gudermes. Nemov immediately set out for Gudermes. He was only able to speak to those arrested on Saturday afternoon. “Now we are waiting for the interrogation,” Nemow told the taz on Saturday.

Arrest fits in with the attacks on critics

Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov does not tolerate any critics. “If we don’t stop, kill, arrest, intimidate them, we won’t get any further,” the BBC’s Russian service quoted the dictator on November 4, 2019. And this is how it was implemented in 2020, explains human rights activist Oleg Orlov.

According to Orlov, the attack on the lawyer Marina Dubrowina and the journalist Elena Milaschina in Grozny last February, the attempted murder of the Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurachmanov, who lives in Sweden, the murder of the Chechen blogger Mamichan Umarov in July are all part of this picture Vienna and the attempted murder of blogger Musa Lomajew, who lives in Finland.

After their arrest in April, Memorial said, the Chechen authorities expected Magamadov and Isayev to cooperate. To avoid this, they had gone to Nizhny Novgorod. Now they are back in their homeland, against their will. Oleg Orlov fears “very severe consequences” for the two of them.