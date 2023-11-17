Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State – representing the UAE – participated in the second “Voice of the Global South” summit, which was held via video communication technology.

The summit, hosted by the Republic of India, was opened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the title “Together for the growth of all, with the trust of all.”

The summit aims to enhance cooperation between developing countries and work together, and provide equitable and sustainable development opportunities for the “Global South”, so that every developing country becomes part of the sustainable development model, which takes into account the specific interests and needs of these countries in formulating and implementing a global development structure.

The summit reviewed the efforts aimed at enhancing the participation of the emerging and developing economies of the countries concerned in various sectors, and contributing to development efforts at the regional and global levels.

The interventions indicated the aspiration of many leaders to strengthen the position of the countries of the South in the climate file by participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host during the period from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

It is noteworthy that the first Global South Voice Summit was held virtually at the beginning of this year, in which leaders, ministers and officials from about 125 countries around the world participated, with the aim of focusing international attention on the priorities of developing countries.