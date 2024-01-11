Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Lebanon has been experiencing an unprecedented state of economic collapse in recent months against the backdrop of the presidential and governmental vacuum that it has been witnessing for more than 14 months, amid regional and international challenges that increase this suffering. However, representatives and experts disagreed about the extent of the impact of this vacuum, and some of them believe that the lack of a president is the reason. The president caused the collapse of the economy, while others considered that the collapse occurred in the presence of the President of the Republic and governments with full powers. A member of the Lebanese Parliament, Najat Saliba, said that rescuing the Lebanese economy from collapse depends on the stability of the state, government, and governance so that the private sector is encouraged to invest its money, and this cannot happen in the presence of a presidential vacuum.

Saliba explained to Al-Ittihad that stability generates confidence in the system, the regular work of institutions, and the effectiveness of the government, but the state of vacuum in the presidency and government and instability generate an illusory economy that cannot continue. The Lebanese parliamentarian added that in light of the presidential vacuum, the House of Representatives only meets for necessary legislation, which means there is no legislation for reform that gives confidence to investment, with the absence of accountability and responsibility for the government.

Saliba stressed the need to fill the presidential vacuum so that Parliament can make the necessary legislation, especially related to economic reform, noting that the presidential vacuum extends the life of the government and hinders Parliament’s ability to carry out its role.

In contrast to this, former Lebanese Parliament member, Mustafa Alloush, believes that the absence of the President of the Republic from power has turned into a theoretical danger only, especially after the financial and economic collapse occurred with the presence of the President of the Republic and governments with full powers.

Alloush explained to Al-Ittihad that the Lebanese are accustomed to the current situation and there is an economic cycle in place despite that, because the wrong situation in power continues with the continued dominance of armed militias, and there is no salvation except when this reality disappears, with the presence of a ruling state, a president and a government.