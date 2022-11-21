Home page World

A German clergyman who has lived in Mali for 30 years has been missing since Sunday evening. According to the police, everything is being done to find him.

Mali – The German Father Hans-Joachim Lohre has been reported missing in West African Mali. His car was found near a training institute in the capital Bamako where he teaches courses, a representative of the Bamako Bishops’ Conference told the AFP news agency on Monday. The priest has been missing since Sunday evening.

German Father is missing: kidnapping cannot be ruled out

Lohre has lived in Mali for around 30 years. There he works in the capital Bamako at the Institute for Christian-Islamic Education, which accepts students from Africa. The representative of the bishops’ conference, who asked not to be named, told AFP that some say Father Hans-Joachim Lohre had been kidnapped. When asked, a police officer said that everything was being done to find the cleric. In the past, there have been repeated kidnappings of Christian clergy in Mali.

Conflicts in Mali exacerbate instability

In Mali, Islamist militias have been trying for around ten years to turn the country into a staging ground for jihadism. Socially and ethnically charged conflicts exacerbate instability. The Bundeswehr is deployed in the Sahel state as part of the UN mission Minusma. (afp/rrm)