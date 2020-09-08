Representatives of public organizations reacted to the courtroom verdict within the case of Mikhail Efremov, who obtained eight years in jail for a deadly street accident, and assessed the work of the investigation on this case.

Member of the Public Council underneath the Ministry of Inside Affairs of Russia, professor on the State College of Administration Vladimir Volokh referred to as the courtroom’s verdict harsh, however honest. He famous the nice, conscientious work of the investigators on this resonant case. In his opinion, proposing such a measure of restraint as home arrest, the investigators took into consideration the age and different deserves of the artist and selected “a humane course within the investigation.”

Vadim Melnikov, director of the Heart for Promotion of Visitors Security in Transport “Motion With out Hazard”, pressured that regardless of the well-known title and involvement within the so-called “theatrical bohemia” of the accused, the investigators performed an impartial investigation. In his opinion, individuals who adopted the entire course of realized that in Russia there’s a precept of inevitable punishment for such a horrible crime as an accident, dedicated whereas intoxicated and ensuing within the demise of an individual.

A member of the general public council on the Important Directorate of the Ministry of Inside Affairs of Russia in Moscow, Vice-President of the Nationwide Car Union Anton Vladimirovich Shaparin believes that Efremov’s protection trampled on his popularity and tried to show the courtroom session right into a circus efficiency. Nevertheless, in his opinion, the investigators didn’t succumb to those provocations.

Earlier, the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow sentenced Mikhail Efremov to eight years in jail within the case of a deadly site visitors accident within the heart of Moscow. He was taken into custody within the courtroom; he’ll serve time in a common regime colony. The courtroom additionally disadvantaged the actor of his rights for 3 years and ordered to get well 800 thousand rubles from him in a civil lawsuit by his eldest son Sergei Zakharov, who died after an accident involving the actor.