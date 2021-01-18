Social networks Facebook and Instagram will open offices in Turkey. As writes RIA News, referring to the deputy head of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Omer Fatih Sayyan, the representations will appear in connection with the law on the regulation of social networks that came into force last year.

“The day before the introduction of the ban on advertising, I want to inform our citizens of good news. Facebook and Instagram announced that they will open representative offices in our country in accordance with the law 7253 (on the regulation of social networks), which came into force on October 1, 2020, “Saiyan said.

In November 2020, Turkish authorities fined Facebook, Instagram, as well as Twitter, YouTube, Periscope and TikTok for failing to provide information on representatives in the country. The amount of fines was about $ 1.2 million.

According to the law, which came into force in October 2020, social networks with more than a million users are required to have a representative office in Turkey. Its head must be a citizen of the country. In addition, the law obliges companies to store the data of Turkish users in the country.

It also regulates the posting of information on social media that local authorities consider to be insults or slander. Such messages must be deleted at the request of the authorities without a court decision within 48 hours. Otherwise, companies will face heavy fines and significant traffic cuts.