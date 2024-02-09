Representatives of actor Mikhail Efremov will try to achieve his parole. Lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky spoke about this on February 9 in an interview with Izvestia, noting that there are signals on this topic, but no official documents have been submitted yet.

According to him, the actor’s representatives asked him to contact his former clients, the Zakharov family, and find out their position on the possibility of Efremov’s release early.

“We contacted them and now they are deciding what position to take: agree that Mikhail Efremov leave the place of detention or, conversely, that he be punished in full. The Zakharovs are still thinking,” Dobrovinsky said

In turn, Efremov’s lawyer Vladimir Vasiliev told Izvestia that he and his client have not yet submitted documents for parole, but does not deny that there are such plans.

“I think I will talk to him in detail, then we will make a statement,” he said.

Earlier, on February 13, 2023, Efremov, convicted of a fatal accident while intoxicated, asked the court to terminate proceedings on his petition to replace imprisonment with a more lenient punishment in the form of forced labor. As lawyer Marianna Polit noted, the actor could have counted on replacing his imprisonment with forced labor for good behavior in the colony, but he refused. On February 17, the Alekseevsky District Court of the Belgorod Region dismissed the case to commute Efremov’s sentence.

At the same time, in January of the same year, the wife of Valery Zakharov, the brother of Sergei who died in an accident, expressed the hope that the actor understood everything and learned a lesson for himself. She also noted that monetary compensation was fully paid to the family of the deceased.

The accident involving Efremov occurred on June 8, 2020 on Smolenskaya Square in Moscow. His SUV flew into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a Lada van. The driver of the van, Sergei Zakharov, died. The actor was intoxicated at the time of the accident, and traces of drugs were also found in his body. He received 7.5 years in prison.

In October 2020, Efremov’s lawyer Vladimir Vasiliev noted that the actor could count on parole.