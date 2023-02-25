Representatives of a new teenage group “PMC Redan” will be detained in Moscow informs Base. Metropolitan cops have been tasked with paying particular attention to teenagers with long dark hair and spider badges on their clothes.

“Moscow police officers were given the task of detaining all teenagers with signs of PMC Redan. The followers of this subculture are teenagers inspired by the manga about “Genei Redan” (in the comics, this is a criminal group, whose symbol is a spider with the number 4). They call themselves informals, opposing both football fans and migrants,” the source said.

In recent days, a number of mass brawls have taken place in several metropolitan shopping centers, after which dozens of teenagers have been detained. One of the fights was caught on video.