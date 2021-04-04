Amman (agencies)

The Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, Faisal Al-Fayez, confirmed yesterday that Jordan has resolved “strictly”, that is, any prejudice to its security and stability. “We stand with the king and his crown prince to go towards a new centenary,” the Jordanian news agency Petra quoted Al-Fayez as saying, during a special session of the National Assembly on the occasion of the country’s centenary, in the old National Assembly building.

Al-Fayez added, “Our Hashemite regime is resistant to conspiracy and sedition, and we will confront every trembling hand that seeks to tamper with Jordan’s security,” stressing that “Jordan and the King are a red line.” He reiterated that His Majesty King Abdullah is a symbol of wisdom, sophistication, strength and fortitude, and that our loyalty is part of our faith and our belonging to our dear country, Jordan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan said, “Jordan has never witnessed the liquidation of the opposition, nor the cancellation or exclusion of a political component,” stressing that “Jordanians were able to cross all the crises that their homeland went through.”

Krishan added, in a speech delivered on behalf of the Prime Minister, Dr. Beshr Al-Khasawneh: The Jordanian state and the Jordanian people, with all its social components, are the true heirs of the Arab renaissance project, and these principles are present in the institutions of the Jordanian state that were so during its course and are still able to fuse everyone into the national identity. University, which appeared since the beginnings of the founding of the state.

He pointed to the continuous pursuit of development and modernization in all fields as an attribute inherent in the Jordanian state since its establishment, which represents the modernist essence of the state, which constantly seeks to build and develop, and Jordan has witnessed great achievements in all sectors, until it became a model to be emulated, despite the lack of capabilities and scarcity of resources. .

He said: His Majesty the King continued to carry the banner of the Great Arab Revolution, strengthened the nation-building process in various fields, and consecrated the values ​​of moderation, moderation and tolerance, pointing to the most important milestones in the development of constitutions and their amendments to strengthen the principle of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

He reviewed the achievements of the judiciary, noting that His Majesty King Abdullah II has given the judiciary the utmost importance and support for its independence since assuming its constitutional powers, and plans to develop the judiciary over the past years, and improve its working mechanism to strengthen the rule of law and address current challenges within specific frameworks.