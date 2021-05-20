Dina Mahmoud (London)

In light of indications indicating that the French initiative aimed at ending the worsening political and economic crisis in Lebanon has reached a dead end, members of the US Congress are intensifying their movements to urge President Joe Biden’s administration to play a more effective role to prevent the collapse of the Lebanese state institutions, and the consequences that may ensue from that. Widespread regional implications.

In this context, these members sent a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, to demand that the United States take the lead in international efforts aimed at extending a helping hand to Lebanon, which is currently facing the most serious threat to its stability, since the end of the civil war.

Confronting this disastrous situation requires, according to American lawmakers, that the Biden administration hastens to form a group called “Friends of Lebanon” that includes the countries concerned with the situation in this country, in order to undertake pressures that would compel the obstructing forces to carry out reforms in the Lebanese arena, especially the militias. ” Hezbollah », to abandon its intransigent positions in this regard.

The letter, which was signed by lawmakers belonging to the Democratic Party, included recommendations in which members of Congress stressed the need for Washington to mobilize the international community to implement them, with the aim of stopping Lebanon’s slide towards chaos, due to the continuing state of government vacuum resulting from the resignation of Hassan Diab’s government following the Beirut port explosion, and what followed. This is because Hezbollah and its allies obstructed the attempts of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to form a new government.

The signatories to the letter, led by Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the US House of Representatives, called for weakening the party’s strength by providing more support to the Lebanese Army, as this is the only way to undermine the influence of such armed groups, which have external links.

The letter also stressed, according to the American news site Al Monitor, the need for the Biden administration to call for an independent investigation into the Beirut port explosion. The call to open such an investigation is a demand of the various Lebanese circles that reject Hezbollah’s hegemony over the country, in light of the evidence that the party is responsible, whether directly or indirectly, for the explosion, which displaced about 300,000 people, and its material losses are estimated to range Between $ 10 and $ 15 billion.

In their letter, the American representatives demanded that the provision of any financial aid to Lebanon be linked to taking serious steps towards eliminating corruption and reforming government institutions, in addition to reviewing the accounts of the Central Bank of Lebanon, in order to address the root causes that led to the crisis that plagues this. The country since 2019 has included a massive rise in unemployment rates and a collapse in the value of the local currency, which exacerbated the consequences of the Corona epidemic, and the political paralysis caused by the failure to form an effective government.

The unveiling of this message comes a few weeks after a visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut, which observers considered “the culmination of months of frustrations, criticisms and failure on the part of Paris to force the ruling class in Lebanon to walk on the path of change.”

The US lawmakers’s move also comes after Washington imposed sanctions earlier this month on 7 Lebanese, which it said were linked to Hezbollah and its financial institution, al-Qard al-Hassan, in a step that is the first since the Democratic administration took power in the country. The United States on January 20 of this year.