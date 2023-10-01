Shaaban Bilal (Beirut, Cairo)

The political crisis in Lebanon is approaching its second year, with the worsening repercussions of the presidential vacuum crisis and the absence of a real government that confronts the economic crises with a clear strategy and plans. Despite the international community’s continuous calls to the Lebanese parties for the necessity of working to get out of the political and economic impasses, the situation still continues to collapse. After Parliament failed to complete the presidential election.

Representatives said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the current situation in Lebanon requires getting rid of the connection between political blocs abroad and implementing their agenda that serves their interests, as the current system in Lebanon does not produce any solutions to get out of the current situation.

Representative Nabil Nicholas considered that getting out of the current political impasse requires all blocs, especially those linked to abroad, to stop doing so, and to allow the House of Representatives to complete the presidential election so that there is an opportunity to have real authority in Lebanon.

Nicholas said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the completion of the presidential election could be done by the House of Representatives or go for direct presidential elections from the people because they have the real power. As for the economic impasse, we call on the state to take control of all the banks, liquidate them, and return the depositors’ money. Until street confidence in the Lebanese economy is restored, coinciding with structural economic reforms and the elimination of corruption.

For his part, former parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush attributed the inability to resolve the current situation in Lebanon at the economic and political levels to the Hezbollah militia’s efforts to place Lebanon under external control. Alloush explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the terrorist Hezbollah militia wants to complete its military control with full political control, regardless of the serious damage caused, and is trying to link solutions to an international and regional understanding to recognize its control over Lebanon.

Representative Dr. Najat Saliba also accused the current political system in Lebanon of not thinking about or caring about the concerns and issues of the Lebanese people, and continuing the approach that it practiced throughout the years of the war and beyond. Saliba asserts, according to what she said in statements to Al-Ittihad, that “the current system is not possible to reach a political solution or an economic strategy, but every person in it thinks about his personal interests, which are dependent on the external interests of the countries, so it is difficult for there to be an economic or political solution at all.” “The hands of these people control the fate of Lebanon.” Since the end of the term of former Lebanese President Michel Aoun in October of last year, Parliament has failed 12 times to elect a president, as a result of an increasingly severe political division between Hezbollah militias and their opponents, as no group in the House of Representatives has a majority that would enable it alone to nominate its candidate. To the presidential palace.