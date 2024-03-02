The opening ceremony of the World Youth Festival in Sirius resembled a real extravaganza of light and sound. As Izvestia correspondent Oleg Baryshev noted on March 2, exciting stunts and breathtaking dances were demonstrated on stage. According to him, this is a global event.

The event was kicked off by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and representatives from more than 180 countries gathered in the hall. At the same time, they even tried to prevent some of them from coming to Russia.

Each number of the opening ceremony show, Baryshev noted, represented the creativity of many countries: both Russians and foreigners performed. The Brazilian choir, for example, sang the anthem of their homeland. The futuristic decorations resembled works of art – unique display devices united the stands and the stage. The ceremony was hosted by artificial intelligence.

In the spectator stands, a cacophony of languages ​​from different countries of the world was heard and a real parade of national costumes was observed: one could see Caucasian hats, Africans in Russian earflaps and very unusual outfits from Argentina.

“I am from Argentina. You can see the crioglio on me – this is a traditional dress that is an integral part of our culture,” said one of the guests.

In turn, delegates from the Congo now think that in Sochi they “met the Russian cold.” Despite the fact that it was +11 in the city, they noted that there were no such cold temperatures in their home country.

In his address to the festival participants, the President of the Russian Federation expressed confidence that all participants in the event will return home with love for Russia. He noted that for Russia, multinational unity is the greatest value, which largely determines the principles by which the Russian state and society live and develop today. And for Russians, a smile is “not a cheap mask, but a sincere expression of feelings.”

The World Youth Festival is taking place from March 1 to March 7 for the third time. The federal territory of Sirius (Sochi) has become the world capital for participants aged 14 to 35; in the coming week it will become home to 20 thousand leaders from 180 countries. They will begin to design a better future for the entire Earth, based on the principles of a multipolar and fair world. They will be helped by 5 thousand volunteers from different countries. More than 50 events are planned.

On the opening day, foreign guests of the festival told Izvestia about their expectations. Representatives of African countries, Brazil, Italy and others noted that they love Russia. According to them, the festival is an opportunity to get acquainted with Russian culture and values, as well as the history of the country and its citizens.