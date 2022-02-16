Management within Mexican soccer is at least questionable, because, throughout history, countless things have been made public in which there is a partnership between promoters with technicians, managers and owners so that they accept their soccer players, regardless the quality or the career of these, which has filled Liga MX mainly with foreigners who ultimately add up to nothing.
However, this culture of promoterism is far from over, since it is a round deal for everyone in the field of Mexican soccer, to such an extent that one of the strongest promoters in Liga MX already partially owns a team, we are talking about Uriel Pérez, who has acquired part of the Gallos de Querétaro.
Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde, likewise promoters, ended their relationship with Querétaro and the vacancy was taken by Pérez, who in fact was the one who gave the direct order to place Hernán Cristante, who is one of his representatives in the technical direction of the team. and that possibly, in the summer market, he will be in charge of filling the ranks of Roosters with players who are under his sponsorship, since it is ultimately his intention to enter the team.
