Some thirty representatives of different social, economic and political sectors of Latin America have met this Wednesday in Buenos Aires to reflect on a theme: how to recover “the democratic initiative” in a region where citizens trust “little or nothing” in political institutions. During a day behind closed doors, the forum participants debated the state of democracy in Latin America and thought about specific practices that would help resolve the development agendas of one of the most unequal regions on the planet, home to more than 640 million people.

“Today in the region, democracy is once again in question,” says Matías Bianchi, director of the Asuntos del Sur organization, which has coordinated the event together with CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, Collabora Lat, the Center International Development Research Group of Canada and the PRISA group, to which this newspaper belongs. “We see that more and more debates take place in homogeneous circles of belonging, and we wanted to create a plural, diverse and regional space for it”, adds the political scientist. Activists, politicians, diplomats and researchers from 11 countries have participated in the Latin American Forum to Recover the Democratic Initiative.

The latest annual report from Latinobarómetro, a study of public opinion in the region, points out that in Latin America democracy is in “recession”. The study identifies that among the population there is “low support” for this government regime and registers “the preference and attitudes in favor of authoritarianism” while seeing the “collapse in the performance of governments and the image of the parties politicians”. “Democracy in several countries is in a critical state, while others no longer have democracy,” the report says.

“The question of what to do in the face of this scenario is very important,” says Bolivian political scientist José Luis Exeni, who has participated in the event, held in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Puerto Madero. “The fundamental thing at this moment is to preserve democracy in the face of agendas that are aiming to lose human rights, and for that, citizen participation is essential,” says Exeni. Piero Corvetto, president of the Office of Electoral Processes of Peru, adds the need to “strengthen political organizations”: “There is no democracy without parties.”

“More democracy and more politics are important solutions to overcome this weakening and not the other way around,” says Andressa Caldas, the Brazilian director of Institutional Relations at the Mercosur Institute for Public Policies on Human Rights. For Caldas, an important point on this path is “the claim of an epic” in politics: “It is something that our region has already contributed. [Hay que] to return to enchant all the people, but especially the youth”. “Those new voices are there, but they are not being heard in the more formal spaces. By not being listened to they can arm other movements or they can be captured by an authoritarian leadership ”, he warns.

The concerns, experiences and ideas expressed by the participants have been related to a multiplicity of topics that will be condensed for publication soon. The attendees have provided different perspectives on the proposed axes and have outlined a complex map on the state of democracy in their countries and the region. Félix Maradiaga, an opposition pre-candidate arrested by the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua, identifies in this scenario three “unavoidables” of democracy: “The commitment to non-violence, tolerance and respect for minorities”.

The participants have also proposed not separating environmental and technological issues from the economic and development agenda. In the work tables, the “ethical and inclusive” digital transformation has been discussed with a focus on the gaps in access and effective use of technologies in a region where more than 90% of the population has mobile internet services, but where 40% have never used them. The need to articulate “economic growth, productive development and social inclusion” with “a reduction in environmental impacts” has also been raised, taking into account that the environmental agenda “is not unique and unequivocal” throughout the world.

Flavia Freidenberg, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, summarizes the axes that have guided the event this way: “There is an exhaustion in the models of political representation; there is a huge challenge regarding the new technologies on democratic intermediation and there is an urgent environmental agenda. I would incorporate a gender dimension into the discussion.” Freidenberg claims the importance of “breaking the bubbles of conversation” to advance on that path. “Democracy is threatened in Latin America. Any efforts to improve the way we build that democracy are always valid”, she affirms.

