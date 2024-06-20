Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/19/2024 – 22:32

The Regional Electoral Court of Amapá (TRE-AP) unanimously revoked the mandate of federal deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) for using public funds from an electoral campaign for a facial harmonization procedure during the 2022 elections, when she was elected to a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. The decision may be appealed to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Estadão sought advice from the parliamentarian and is awaiting a response. In the documents, the deputy denied irregularities and stated that her campaign accounts were approved by the Electoral Court.

According to the action, Silvia ordered a campaign advisor to transfer R$9,000 to a dental surgeon after receiving funds from the Special Campaign Financing Fund (FEFC).

According to the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE), two transfers were carried out on August 29 of that year. The first, in the amount of R$2 thousand, and the second, in the amount of R$7 thousand.

The case was brought to the attention of the MP by the advisor herself. During this Wednesday’s session, the 19th, of the TRE-AP, the judges followed an excerpt from the testimony given by the dental surgeon, who confirmed that he had received payment for the aesthetic procedure from the parliamentarian’s then electoral advisor. During the trial, the MPE presented receipts for the aesthetic procedure carried out by the deputy.