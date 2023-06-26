The United States of America themselves have created a situation where the world is forced to start looking for alternatives to the US dollar. This was announced on Monday, June 26, by Alexei Mozhin, Executive Director from Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The Americans themselves created a situation where the search for alternatives to the dollar inevitably turned on. And now we see how it all happens, ”he said in an interview. “RIA News”.

Countries have increasingly begun to use other national currencies, primarily the Chinese yuan, Mozhin said, noting that Iran, Brazil and Saudi Arabia already conduct foreign trade in this currency not only with China, but also with other countries.

The director stressed the concern of American citizens about the fate of the dollar against the background of the rapid start of the abandonment of this currency by many countries. The expert added that this is not a quick process, but it has already begun.

According to Mozhin, it was the absence of other alternatives that increased the role of the dollar in the international market as a reserve currency and the main means of payment and savings.

“Of course, this is not the only factor. American military power also matters, protecting the currency. The size of the American economy, the financial sector are also factors, but still the main thing is simply the lack of alternatives, ”said the Executive Director from Russia at the IMF.

He noted that the dollar, along with other means of payment, was a national currency issued for the interest of the nation and “the economic and financial obligations of one country”, and therefore it was wrong to let the dollar monopolize so much in the world.

Earlier, on June 20, it was reported that the yuan for the first time bypassed the dollar and the euro in cross-border settlements in China, which began to settle accounts with its own trading partners in yuan more often than in dollars and euros. According to experts, in this way the Chinese government wants to reduce vulnerability to possible restrictions from Western countries.

Already more than 80% of world trade transactions are conducted between Moscow and Beijing in rubles and yuan, and the United States is “undermining its power” in the field of global finance, trying to keep up with fleeting political goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier.

Earlier, on June 14, Anatoly Pechatnikov, Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board of VTB, gave a forecast to Izvestia that in 2023 the portfolio of yuan savings of individuals in Russian banks would double and reach 88 billion rubles.

According to the credit institution, in 2023 the share of the euro and the dollar in the retail portfolio of funds raised from banks will decrease to 7%. At the same time, the share of ruble savings will increase to 90% and reach 35.2 trillion, while the yuan will make up a quarter of the foreign exchange portfolio (88 billion yuan, or about $12.5 billion).

Prior to that, on May 23, experts told Izvestia that this year a gradual increase in the volume of transactions in yuan in Russian banks is possible. Thus, NRA bank ratings analyst Natalia Bogomolova explained that, among other things, the number of transactions in yuan will grow as its use in foreign trade settlements of Russian companies increases. In turn, Yegor Lopatin, Deputy Director of the Financial Institutions Ratings Group of the NKR Agency, specified that interest in the currency is stimulated by the desire of some clients of credit organizations to diversify their deposits, and some Russians use the Chinese currency as a means of cross-border transfers that are not subject to restrictions.

On March 16, it was reported that, according to a study by Finam (available from Izvestia), the yuan squeezed the euro out of the top three currencies for the savings of Russians.