Luis Diaz is having a good season with Liverpool and the winger has aroused a lot of interest in other European giants, being Barcelona the one who has been following the Colombian's trail.

For several months it has been made known that Barcelona wants Luis Diaz in his offensive and Liverpool He has not turned a blind eye to offers that arrive, since the English press has also made it clear that, if they pay between 120 or 140 million euros that they ask for, they could let the guajiro leave.

Given this situation, the representative of Luis Díaz, Carlos Van Strahlen, he would have met with the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta and according to the newspaper El Heraldo, at the meeting they had dinner to talk about the financial figures to be able to take the player.

However, the meeting would not have ended with any agreement, since Barcelona's difficult economic situation makes it unfeasible to pay that amount of money for Luis Diaz and for now, the operation is completely ruled out.

“Barsa wanted to know the prices that would be handled in a hypothetical negotiation with the red team, but there was surprise when knowing the figures. Liverpool is asking for the guajiro between 120 and 140 million euros, unattainable figures, at this moment, for the team led by Xavi Hernández,” said the aforementioned media.

And he added: “'It is unfeasible,' Laporta stated upon knowing the value that would be on the table, ruling out, for the moment, any type of operation. Liverpool would be open to releasing 'Luchito', as long as an offer arrives that is “according to his moment and his football quality”

For now, Luis Diaz He continues to gain value in Liverpool, but his departure at the end of the season increases even more, as the Reds' priority is to renew Mohamed Salah and a sale of the Colombian could be a good option for the directors, who will not hesitate to accept any offer that meets the requirements

