The representative of MakSim Bogushevskaya explained the disruption of the concert in Sochi with health problems

The representative of the Russian singer MakSim (real name – Marina Abrosimova) Yana Bogushevskaya explained the failure of the singer’s concert at the Rosa Khutor resort in Sochi. It is reported by super.ru Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the artist became sharply ill during the performance. The star could hardly pronounce the words of the song, and hastily left the stage, the newspaper writes.

According to Bogushevskaya, the singer did not want to cancel the concert until the very end, but her body failed and failed. Probably, the reason for the deterioration in health was the high workload: “a lot of filming, several dozen concerts in a row,” MakSim’s spokeswoman clarified.

“Marina became ill. Now doctors are examining her. Until recently, she did not want to cancel the concert, since it is her job to give people a good mood, and she loves her work, ”she said.

The day before, it was reported that MakSim (threatened her own concert in Sochi due to a state of health. According to the audience, the artist’s voice sat down, she did not hit the notes, but tried to continue the performance using a phonogram. As a result, MakSim had to interrupt the concert after half an hour, the singer called the ambulance.