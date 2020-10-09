Highlights: After Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, now only BJP members in Modi cabinet

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Akali Dal and Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena have already resigned

RPI is represented by only one of the NDA’s allies in the Council of Ministers, eight ministers of state

After the demise of 2 ministers and changes in the BJP organization, the expansion in the Modi cabinet got force

After the resignation of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the BJP has been reduced to representation in the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, apart from BJP in the Union Council of Ministers, only one of the other constituents of the NDA has representation from RPI. Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (RPI) is the sole leader of the allies in the Council of Ministers. He is the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned a few days ago

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet just days before the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Paswan. The Akali Dal, the NDA’s oldest ally, opposed the agrarian reform laws, decided to break away from the coalition. Another major ally of the BJP, the Shiv Sena, has also parted ways with the NDA in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Chief Minister’s post after the Maharashtra Assembly elections. After this separation, Union Minister Arvind Sawant resigned from Shiv Sena quota.

2 ministers of Modi 2.0 dead, now only 21 members in cabinet

Last month, senior BJP leader and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angri also died from Karnataka. Now the resignation of the two cabinet ministers and the resignation of two allies to the NDA has brought the number of members of the Modi cabinet to 21. All belong to BJP. The Council of Ministers has 9 members as Minister of State (Independent Charge) while Athawale has 23 Ministers of State. The total number of members of the Council of Ministers has come down to 53.

No expansion or reshuffle in Modi 2.0 cabinet yet

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed his Council of Ministers in his second term, 57 leaders of various allies including BJP were included in it. A total of 24 leaders, including Paswan, Badal and Sawant, were made cabinet ministers, while Athawale was given the status of Minister of State. Despite having served for more than a year, there has been no expansion or reshuffle in the Modi cabinet yet.

PM Modi can place 27 leaders in the council of ministers right now

According to the rules, the total number of ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, cannot exceed 15 percent of the total number of members of the Lok Sabha. In this context, the total number of members of the Union Council of Ministers can be up to 81. If Prime Minister Modi wishes, he can still include 27 leaders in his Council of Ministers.

There may be an expansion in the Council of Ministers after the Bihar Assembly elections

In view of the prevailing circumstances, the prospects of expansion and reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers have been strengthened. According to BJP sources, this much-anticipated expansion and change can materialize after the Bihar assembly elections.

Recently, BJP President JP Nadda announced the party’s national office bearers. He had removed Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain as general secretaries. Apart from this, many leaders like Om Mathur, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Uma Bharti have been discharged from the post of National Vice President.

Work burden on many ministers, responsibility of many ministries

Apart from this, there are many ministers in the central government who have the responsibility of many ministries. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also handling the Ministry of Panchayati Raj along with Rural Development. Recently, after the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he has been given additional responsibility of Food Processing Ministry.

After Paswan’s death, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Goyal also holds the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Similarly, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is handling the responsibility of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Forest and Environment and the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Vacant posts in the Council of Ministers, change in BJP organization boosted the expansion of the Council of Ministers

The wide changes in the BJP organization, the vacant positions in the Council of Ministers and the almost negligible presence of allies and the workload of many Ministries and Departments responsible for the Ministers have given rise to possibilities of expansion and reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers.

Elections are going to be held in 3 phases in Bihar

Currently, elections in three phases in Bihar will begin on October 28. Under the first phase, voting will be held in 71 assembly constituencies of the state on October 28, while on November 3, the second phase will be held in 94 seats. On November 7, the third phase of voting will be held in 78 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Apart from this, by-elections are to be held in one Lok Sabha constituency and 56 assembly seats in different states.

After the results of Bihar elections, expansion in the Union Council of Ministers is possible

A senior BJP official says that only after the results of these elections can there be a change or a reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers. In Bihar, BJP is contesting in alliance with its ally Janata Dal (United). The JDU is also a part of the NDA at the Center but is not in the Council of Ministers. In contrast, the LJP is contesting from the NDA in Bihar alone due to differences with the JDU, while Paswan was a minister at the Center from the LJP quota.

If some old partners are left with NDA, some new partners are added

In Bihar, BJP has got two new allies in the form of Hindutani Awam Morcha (Hum) led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikas Insan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahni. JDU is now in the NDA as major allies. The Telugu Desam Party of Andhra Pradesh had split from the NDA before the last Lok Sabha election.