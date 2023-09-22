Representation | Ministry: Alcohol was drunk during the crisis meetings of Lintilä and the business community during the corona restrictions

The National Audit Office did not find anything to point out in the ministry’s report. HS familiarized himself with the statement.

State economy the National Audit Office (VTV) issued in September solutions to the complaints that concerned the former minister of the economy Mika Lintilän (central) used alcohol storage. VTV states that it has nothing to comment on the answers given to it by the ministry.

Head of the control unit Matti Okko tells HS that the agency did not perform an actual inspection in the matter. VTV asked and received answers to questions about purchases from the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

“We went through the ministry’s statement. From the point of view of the audit, there was no ambiguity that would have led to a special audit procedure.”

Beverage warehouse purchases did not come up in the 2022 audit either.

HS familiarized himself with the ministry’s statement. According to the statement, the drinks were used “to show customary hospitality” in the individual meetings and guest services that took place in the minister’s office.

In its statement, the ministry refers to its financial regulation, according to which this kind of catering can be arranged “only for justified reasons if the nature of the occasion so requires”.

The statement deals specifically with purchases made in corona spring 2020.

Finland was living in a deep crisis, and the task of the Ministry of Labor and Economy was to take care of supporting companies. The activities and movement of people and companies were severely restricted. Restaurants were ordered to close. Citizens were urged to prefer remote work and avoid close contact.

The ministry justifies the drinking of alcohol in the warehouse during this time by the fact that Lintilä and his staff were also present at the ministry during the closure phase due to the “nature of their responsibilities”.

Due to the unpredictable and rapid financial crisis of companies and industries and the corona crisis groups, the minister also had a lot of contact at that time, including physical confidential meetings in the ministry, especially with representatives of the business worldthe ministry will find out.

So in practice it is stated here that in the corona crisis meetings organized in the minister’s office, there was a need to offer cognac or other alcohol to the guests?

“This is how appropriateness is thought in the ministry, and the general regulations and instructions make it possible while remaining reasonable,” says VTV’s Okko.

“Such events where there are guests can be considered that serving alcohol can also be part of hospitality. After all, we don’t know exactly who has been drinking and where, but based on the ministry’s report, the use has taken place on the mentioned occasions.”

From the statement it also appears that in June 2020, the ministry held a “refinement discussion” regarding the procurement of alcohol during the corona period. HS already had information about this kind of investigation at the beginning of the year, but when asked for more detailed information at the time, the ministry replied that it was not possible to locate the matter.

From the statement given to VTV, it now appears that the alcohol purchase was discussed between the bill approver and Lintilä’s secretary. At the end of May, the minister’s secretary had picked up three bottles of Monopol cognac and three bottles of wine from Alko.

The ministry tells HS that the purpose of the extraordinary conversation was to confirm that the minister had had face-to-face meetings also during the lockdown. After the discussion, 12 dates were added to the purchase accounting from March to June, when, according to the ministry, drinks from the beverage warehouse had been offered to guests.

The ministry did not provide HS with information about the events on those days, citing the fact that the minister’s calendar has been moved to the archives of the Prime Minister’s Office and the secretary is no longer employed by the ministry. The Cabinet Office, on the other hand, announced that the journalist is not allowed to get to know the calendar.

Media investigated Lintilä’s alcohol consumption from the beginning of 2023. The extensive study published by HS statement according to the minister’s behavior in connection with work duties had already raised concerns for years.

The news was preceded by the so-called hacking incidentin which Lintilä explained the meme picture sent from his Whatsapp account at the end of the restaurant evening with the suspicion of an “African hacker”.

In connection with HS’s investigation, it turned out that Lintilä had his own store of official drinks in his office. According to an official source, Lintilä enjoyed drinks in his room and also offered them to others.

For example, during the two-year review period, 40 bottles of strong alcohol, typically Monopol cognac, were purchased for storage. These receipts did not identify specific occasions, but only made general reference to the minister’s liquor supply.