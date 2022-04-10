Ida B. Wells doll, African-American journalist, suffragist and activist joins Barbie’s ‘Women Who Inspire’ collection. Matell

This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter of EL PAÍS America that deals with news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe in this link.

The first Barbie of 2022 has been released and is a tribute to the African-American activist and journalist Ida B. Wells. Mattel has launched a collection of women who inspire. There are Wells, Rosa Parks and Maya Angelou: black women who made history. Africa Salomé, Venezuelan Afro-feminist singer and activist, explains why a doll is more than just an object of entertainment and talks about what it was like to grow up without enough representation in the media, in politics and, yes, also in toys.

Africa Salomé grew up believing that there was no one else like her. “I don’t exist in my toys, I don’t exist on television”, she wrote recently on the Afrofeminas platform about his childhood memories. “When we are girls we always see everything on television, but very rarely do we see people who look like us and that has effects on our self-esteem, in our lives,” she says by phone from Caracas, hours before offering a concert . Africa, who was also mocked for bearing that name, does anti-racist activism, she is a jazz and soul singer, she is also an actress. “Racism starts at school. One of the strongest things I remember is when they asked me to draw my family and I did it using the color brown or black, and the teachers told me that it was wrong, that I had to use the color of flesh, the color of skin”.

The Venezuelan singer and activist, Africa Salomé. Photo: Leo Sequera.

Representation matters. In a toy, in a soap opera, in power. “Not seeing each other anywhere can create an identity problem, which leads us to want to change our hair, our skin,” says Salomé, who for many years tried to straighten her hair, look the same as the rest, look somewhat like the dolls with those who played, to the “accomplices of game afternoons, where dreams flow and identity develops”, as she says. She celebrates that there is more and more diversity: in a Barbie, that she has changed and has left behind a single form of beauty, white, skinny and straight-haired, but also -and above all- in power. Ketanji Brown Jackson, who has just become the first black judge of the Supreme Court of the United States, or Francia Márquez, who has revolutionized Colombian politics, are two examples, evidence that something is changing. It is not that they never existed, it is that they are now visible. “We are in all sectors of society…. I think of Angela Davis, of Billie Holiday, my favorite artist, I think of all those who have managed to break the mold, ”she says. Those references, she says, helped her recognize herself. “It was quite a tough process because the endorracism you grow up with makes you doubt, it affects your physical and emotional health, but the root saves us,” she says. And he speaks with pride of his grandfather, who was also a musician, of the afternoons at his house, with his family, listening to jazz, dancing to the sounds of the Fania All Stars.

Salomé is 26 years old and has suffered from racism in her country, where black people do not have enough visibility and in the case of women, if they appear in anything, especially in the media, they tend to be hypersexualized. She has lived it. She remembers that she was once offered a character. “She was from a sexy girl, she didn’t even have a name, she was called that ‘sexy girl,’” she says. Now she is funny, it seems like a joke, but it is an example of how, even on television, there is still little real representation, without prejudice. “That negative representation also affects the perception and sense of belonging that people have about bodies,” she has written in one of her essays on being an Afro woman in Latin America.

“When I saw Charm, it was incredible, that was a gift!”, she says excited about the Disney film that portrays a Colombian family where none of the characters respond to the traditional models seen in the cinema. “Those textures of Antonio’s hair, that hair is so similar to mine,” she says about what she felt when she saw one of the protagonists on the screen, a curly boy, like her. Even in an animated film, representation matters.

Our recommendations of the week:

A case that came to justice shows the obstacles that Colombian women continue to face in accessing pregnancy termination through the health system. The latest UNFPA report reveals that 257 million women who want to avoid pregnancy do not use safe and modern contraceptive methods due to ignorance, lack of access or prohibition by their partner. The mistreatment of women has reached the network and no one stops it. Being able to function on the internet is increasingly a fundamental right. We must guarantee that this public space is a safe place for all people. Veteran documentary filmmaker Amy Berg follows the personal process of the actress from the moment she decided to denounce the attacks she suffered at the hands of the singer. Fernando Saez, director of the Foundation in charge of managing the legacy of the Chilean poet, acknowledges that his museum houses could close due to lack of funds. The feminist review of the author’s life and work has darkened his image.

Some suggestions:

A woman to follow

The Mexican photojournalist Sáshenka Gutiérrez on April 6, in her office in Mexico City

Alex Cruz (EFE)

Sashenka Gutierrez. The Mexican photojournalist from the EFE agency was awarded this week with the Ortega y Gasset prize in the category of best photography. The winning work is the image of Sandra Monroy, a cancer patient who underwent a bilateral mastectomy that saved her life. “I see it as a photo of bravery; touching. The women around Sandra are full of love and sisterhood; beyond the idea of ​​terror when talking about cancer, that photo speaks of life”, Sáshenka told EFE, after the award announcement. For the jury, the value of photography lies “in the unusual portrait of raw intimacy, which affects many women around the world.” Gutiérrez is devoted to his work, but recognizes that, like soccer goalkeepers, a photojournalist needs not only talent, but also a lot of luck. She has both. Browsing her Instagram account is a pleasure. Here you can see it.

Winning image of the Ortega y Gasset Prize for Journalism 2022 in the category of Best Photography. Sashenka Gutierrez (EFE)

Another woman, a magistrate

Natalia Angel Cabo. The new magistrate of the Constitutional Court of Colombia makes history. Their presence in the prestigious court means that, for the first time in its 30 years of existence, women are in the majority. “My first job was as an ad honorem judicial assistant at the Constitutional Court, in the building on 72nd Street. It consisted of summarizing (literally) mountains of files from the recently created tutela action. And it was the most fascinating world I had ever faced, ”she recounted on Twitter a few days ago. Ángel Cabo, in addition to being an auxiliary magistrate of the Constitutional courthas been a consultant for organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the World Bank, the United Nations Organization and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

“A good constitutional judge is someone who puts the Constitution at the center of his decisions and acts with respect for the institution he represents; however, he is also someone who understands that the defense of the Constitution is not done through exceeding its powers or invading the powers of another body of public power. A good judge recognizes limitations and does not believe he is infallible.” said before the Senate on the day of his election.

➡️ a conversation

Our colleague from the editorial office of EL PAÍS México Almudena Barragán participated this week in a virtual talk on gender-based violence and public policies, organized by the National Network of Observatories. During the conversation, which can be seen herethe panelists analyzed and reflected on the institutional response to violence in Mexico, where ten women are murdered every day and this year, according to the National Citizen Observatory of Femicide, 357 women have been reported missing.