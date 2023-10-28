The Arkhé Archive exhibition makes us think about everything that could be done in Spain, in terms of decolonial museography, with its enormous heritage, its number of cultural organizations and spaces, its symbolic power as a former colonial power.

What wonders could be done, for example, with the Museum of America (Madrid), little known and which until now has had an outdated and not very dynamic operation. We’ll see what happens specifically in this place. Apparently its new director, Andrés Gutiérrez Usillos, intends to direct his mandate towards the “repair and rereading” of his collection, as reported by El País a few months ago in an article that ended: “Perhaps, time has finally move in the Museum of America.”

Where time moves is in the Arkhé Archive (Madrid) and in its current exhibition, America: brief natural and political history.

It is the second from this collection of two Colombian collectors since they opened their headquarters in Madrid less than a year ago. In the first they taught material from their main line of research and collection, culture queer Latin American. His other line is the one that now occupies his ground floor on a street in Lavapiés near the Reina Sofía. In a space of modest dimensions, they bring into play a multitude of elements (from ancient and contemporary works to papers that are already much more than papers) to propose his thesis: the link between the representation of Latin America and the destruction of Latin America.

Portrait of Manuel Quintín Lame, Colombian revolutionary. Photograph by Gerardo Reichel Dolmatoff, 1943. ARKHÉ ARCHIVE

In line with decolonial theory, Halim Badawi and Pedro Felipe Hinestrosa, owners of the young and large fund, point to the ideological transcript of art and science on Latin America.

They divide the exhibition into three parts: the first on scientific measurement and economic exploitation; the second on insurrection and postcolonial violence; the third on ecocide. In this they contrast a video of a river area, near Bogotá, currently converted into a sewer, and a small romantic style painting of that same place, made more than a century before. We can say: the landscaping of reality is dangerous. We say: every beautiful landscape is a promise of death.

Right when you enter is that kind of prodigious infographic that Humboldt made at the beginning of the 19th century of the Chimborazo volcano. It ends, not for nothing, with the installation of a life-size fake deer hanging from a rope. And in the middle: a diagram of how to put the largest possible number of slaves on a ship, almost entomological photographs of indigenous people, drawings of indigenous people with their folkloric clothing, Mexican skulls, piles of Colombian skulls (real skulls, of dead Colombians , murdered), pop tapestries in which figures such as Escobar, Che, Uribe, Chávez are mythologized (as a tragedy and as a joke), abundant material on violence in Colombia, pamphlets of revolutionary socialisms, Wanted bandit posters… In the middle, between Alexander von Humboldt and the deer, all this and much more, past and also very current, a display of heritage – centered on the Andean region – with a high density of meanings, possible relationships, dialogues between spaces , times and disciplines: artistic disciplines, scientific disciplines, power disciplines. Disciplines of beauty, disciplines of knowledge, disciplines of death.

Allegorical portrait of the priest and botanist José Celestino Mutis. Attributed to Salvador Rizo. Miniature on ivory. 1808. ARKHÉ ARCHIVE

The ambition of the exhibition is considerable. The material, copious. The space is that of a normal gallery, modest, perhaps too modest to concentrate all the ideas that we want to suggest. The opposite of other places in Spain with a lot of content available, plenty of space and little discourse. How much level could be reached in this province of Latin America, increasingly Latin American every day, if discourses, heritages, spaces converged.

‘America: brief natural and political history’. Arkhe Archive. Madrid. Until November 20.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_