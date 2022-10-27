Reprehensible aggression of Barcelona fans to those of Bayern Munich, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Barcelona fans attack Bayern Munich fans.
Aggression of Barcelona fans to those of Bayern Munich.
The German cast won 0-3 in the Champions League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 27, 2022, 09:22 AM
Barcelona, that was removed from the Champions League from moments before playing for Inter Milan’s previous victory, closed his nightmare Wednesday with a 3-0 home loss against Bayern Munichthis Wednesday in the fifth day of group C.
The German team, already qualified for the round of 16, mathematically assured to finish as leader, adding a full 15 points before the last day.
(Colombia U-17 team: these are the prizes promised for their success)
(President of Medellín: reprehensible gesture, provoked Millos fans, video)
Second is Inter (10 points) and Barcelona (3rd, 4) can no longer reach the round of 16 and will have to console themselves by going on to play the Europe League in the second part of the continental season.
The atmosphere in Camp Nou just before the start of the match among the almost 85,000 spectators it was desolate: Inter had just beaten Viktoria Pilsen 4-0 and that made any effort by the Barça club to hurry up their options useless.
to blows
Facing a team emotionally dejected, Bayern had a relatively comfortable match, already gaining a good advantage at half-time, with goals from Sadio Mane (minute 9) and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (30). In the 90+5, Benjamin Pavard He put the third and final.
The issue became bigger, because in the gallery Barcelona fans took it against their similraes from the German cast.
In this video you can see the aggressions of which the Bayern Munich supporters were the epicenter during their visit to the Camp Nou.
(Piqué and Shakira: Ozuna returns to the charge, strong message, in love?)(‘Kaiser’: the sought-after footballer who never played a game in his 20-year career)
Sports
October 27, 2022, 09:22 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Reprehensible #aggression #Barcelona #fans #Bayern #Munich #video
Leave a Reply