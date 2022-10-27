Reprehensible aggression of Barcelona fans to those of Bayern Munich, video

Barcelona, that was removed from the Champions League from moments before playing for Inter Milan’s previous victory, closed his nightmare Wednesday with a 3-0 home loss against Bayern Munichthis Wednesday in the fifth day of group C.

The German team, already qualified for the round of 16, mathematically assured to finish as leader, adding a full 15 points before the last day.

Second is Inter (10 points) and Barcelona (3rd, 4) can no longer reach the round of 16 and will have to console themselves by going on to play the Europe League in the second part of the continental season.

The atmosphere in Camp Nou just before the start of the match among the almost 85,000 spectators it was desolate: Inter had just beaten Viktoria Pilsen 4-0 and that made any effort by the Barça club to hurry up their options useless.

to blows

Facing a team emotionally dejected, Bayern had a relatively comfortable match, already gaining a good advantage at half-time, with goals from Sadio Mane (minute 9) and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (30). In the 90+5, Benjamin Pavard He put the third and final.

The issue became bigger, because in the gallery Barcelona fans took it against their similraes from the German cast.

In this video you can see the aggressions of which the Bayern Munich supporters were the epicenter during their visit to the Camp Nou.

