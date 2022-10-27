Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reprehensible aggression of Barcelona fans to those of Bayern Munich, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
0


close

aggression

Barcelona fans attack Bayern Munich fans.

Aggression of Barcelona fans to those of Bayern Munich.

The German cast won 0-3 in the Champions League.

Barcelona, that was removed from the Champions League from moments before playing for Inter Milan’s previous victory, closed his nightmare Wednesday with a 3-0 home loss against Bayern Munichthis Wednesday in the fifth day of group C.

The German team, already qualified for the round of 16, mathematically assured to finish as leader, adding a full 15 points before the last day.

See also  The son of a soccer player touched the world during a press conference; this happened

(Colombia U-17 team: these are the prizes promised for their success)
(President of Medellín: reprehensible gesture, provoked Millos fans, video)

Second is Inter (10 points) and Barcelona (3rd, 4) can no longer reach the round of 16 and will have to console themselves by going on to play the Europe League in the second part of the continental season.

The atmosphere in Camp Nou just before the start of the match among the almost 85,000 spectators it was desolate: Inter had just beaten Viktoria Pilsen 4-0 and that made any effort by the Barça club to hurry up their options useless.

to blows

Facing a team emotionally dejected, Bayern had a relatively comfortable match, already gaining a good advantage at half-time, with goals from Sadio Mane (minute 9) and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (30). In the 90+5, Benjamin Pavard He put the third and final.

The issue became bigger, because in the gallery Barcelona fans took it against their similraes from the German cast.

In this video you can see the aggressions of which the Bayern Munich supporters were the epicenter during their visit to the Camp Nou.
(Piqué and Shakira: Ozuna returns to the charge, strong message, in love?)(‘Kaiser’: the sought-after footballer who never played a game in his 20-year career)

See also  F1 | Red Bull: two titanium beams to hold the bottom, Ferrari though ...

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Reprehensible #aggression #Barcelona #fans #Bayern #Munich #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They find a burned man inside a car in Michoacán

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result