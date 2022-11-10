Home page politics

Containers with high-level radioactive waste and transport hoods. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

It had already become apparent in the past few weeks that the schedule could falter. The Ministry of the Environment, as the supreme nuclear regulator, has now confirmed that the search for a nuclear waste repository will not be completed in 2031 either.

According to the Federal Environment Ministry, the search for a repository for German nuclear waste will be delayed beyond the target date of 2031. As the ministry explained on Thursday when asked by dpa, the process “cannot be completed by 2031, taking into account the high requirements for selecting the location with the best possible security”. Up to now, Germany wanted to have determined the site for the disposal of its high-level radioactive waste. The “Ostsee-Zeitung” had already reported delays in the schedule a few days ago, citing the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management (BASE).

In its confirmation of the date, which can no longer be maintained, the Ministry of Steffi Lemke (Greens) relies on a paper from the Bundesgesellschaft für EndRepository mbH (BGE), which is entrusted with the search for a repository. In this paper, “for the first time, time corridors for all phases of the site selection process are presented, taking into account deadline risks and potential for acceleration,” it said. The Ministry of the Environment concludes that time specifications should also be subordinated to the principle of the best possible safety.

The search for a repository for the highly radioactive waste produced in Germany has been difficult for years. Despite tough procedures, a location should be fixed by 2031. From 2050 the repository should be put into operation. The so-called Site Selection Act explicitly states: “The aim is to determine the site for the year 2031.”

BASE, which oversees the search for a repository in Germany, announced the delay on Thursday in response to a dpa request: “The project sponsor commissioned with the search – the Bundesgesellschaft für EndRepository (BGE) mbH – has so far not given BASE to supervise the selection process Submitted a plan on how to carry out what is indeed an extensive process within the remaining nine years.”

The Emsland nuclear power plant in Lower Saxony. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The Federal Ministry for the Environment stated that it would now hold talks with the company responsible for the site search and BASE about the further process and the conclusions from the outdated schedule. dpa