The brand new winner of the Vicente “Huevo” Romo trophy for pitcher of the year for the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arco League, Luis Fernando Miranda, reported to the Cañeros de Los Mochis training camp.

The Sonoran was the novelty of day 11 of the champions’ practices of winter baseball with fellow pitcher Miguel Vázquez.

The native of Hermosillo said he was happy to be back in a preseason for the emerald team.

“Good, happy to be here again for one more preseason and to try to do the job, which is the most important thing”.

The right-hander recognized that the previous campaign has been the best so far in his career, so he will work hard to try to replicate what he has done.

“In fact it has been the best and we are going to continue working to continue with the same numbers if we can.”

The champion in effectiveness and whip reported that he comes with important preparation, since at the end of his commitment in the Mexican Baseball League he moved to his homeland and remained active so as not to let his guard down.

“I come well prepared, right now I’m 100%, I just need to throw in the bullpen to be ready for the games.”“I was training in Hermosillo all these days since the Summer League ended, I stayed there without letting my guard down.”

The right-hander was satisfied with what he had done during the summer and especially for representing Mexico in the Central American and Caribbean Games in which he won the Gold medal.

“Thank God we had a very good season and also the Central Americans where, thank God, we were given the Gold medal and I am very satisfied with that.”

The Sonoran assures that the medal is a motivation that will help him try to improve more and more every day.

“For me, when we won that medal I felt more valued and it made me care a little more about my job and doing things well.”

Although there is still time, Miranda recognizes that Pitching on opening day is something he would like and if it happens, he is in the best position to do it.