On February 26, Muhammad Shtayyeh submitted the resignation of his government, and Abbas assigned him to continue running business until a new government is formed.

The sources indicated that the announcement of Mustafa’s appointment will be made on Tuesday evening.

Mustafa, a US-educated economist, previously ran the Palestinian Telecommunications Group (PALTL) as well as the Palestinian Authority's Palestine Investment Fund with assets of about $1 billion to finance projects across the Palestinian territories.

He was appointed 10 years ago to help lead reconstruction efforts in Gaza after a previous war between Israel and Hamas.

If he is appointed, Muhammad Mustafa will face a huge administrative and diplomatic task after large areas of Gaza have now turned into rubble and most of its 2.3 million people have been displaced and in need of aid, while the West Bank is also witnessing the worst violence in decades.

In addition to the task of supervising expected international aid worth billions of dollars, Mustafa will need political support from Hamas and its supporters and cooperation from Israel, which wants to eliminate the movement.

Biography of Muhammad Mustafa