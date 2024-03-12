On February 26, Muhammad Shtayyeh submitted the resignation of his government, and Abbas assigned him to continue running business until a new government is formed.
The sources indicated that the announcement of Mustafa’s appointment will be made on Tuesday evening.
Mustafa, a US-educated economist, previously ran the Palestinian Telecommunications Group (PALTL) as well as the Palestinian Authority's Palestine Investment Fund with assets of about $1 billion to finance projects across the Palestinian territories.
He was appointed 10 years ago to help lead reconstruction efforts in Gaza after a previous war between Israel and Hamas.
If he is appointed, Muhammad Mustafa will face a huge administrative and diplomatic task after large areas of Gaza have now turned into rubble and most of its 2.3 million people have been displaced and in need of aid, while the West Bank is also witnessing the worst violence in decades.
In addition to the task of supervising expected international aid worth billions of dollars, Mustafa will need political support from Hamas and its supporters and cooperation from Israel, which wants to eliminate the movement.
Biography of Muhammad Mustafa
- Muhammad Mustafa (69 years old) was born in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank.
- He holds a doctorate in business administration and economics from George Washington University.
- He worked at the World Bank in Washington, DC.
- Mustafa is a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization led by Abbas.
- The Palestinian President appointed Mustafa as head of the Palestine Investment Fund in 2015.
- He worked as Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs from 2013 to 2014.
- He chaired a committee charged with rebuilding Gaza after the 7-week war in which more than 2,100 Palestinians were killed.
