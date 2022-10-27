The high cost of living and rising prices suffered by people all over the world are driving many to work in multiple jobs, whether full-time or part-time.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than seven million people work in more than one job.

A Pew Research Institute report last year found that 60 percent of the workforce relies on temporary job opportunities to meet their needs.

A British research for the insurance company “Royal London” also confirmed that one job is no longer sufficient to cover the cost of living, and that four thousand people work in more than one job in the United Kingdom.

This approach is something that companies may reject and provoke the denunciation of employers, although it is not considered against the law, but it imposes on the worker a commitment to complete confidentiality about his other jobs, which makes him feel permanently that he is making a mistake that may lead to the loss of his primary job, and the guilt is a living .

In addition, the multiplicity of jobs may lose the worker’s sense of belonging to one workplace, which may affect his productivity and the quality of his work, in addition to the repercussions of this on his social life. Many of them confirmed that they did not prefer to work in a second job, but they had no other choice.

According to the psychologist and social specialist, Lana Qasqas, working in two jobs has negative repercussions, the most prominent of which is job burnout.

Qasqas says: “Working in two jobs results in the employee being subjected to intellectual, psychological and physical stress, and his motivation for career development decreases, and many negative behaviors appear, and the impulse towards achievement and professional goals declines.”

The psychologist and social specialist indicated that working in two jobs makes a person not feel job security, and the focus remains limited to maintaining the financial return without paying attention to other professional needs.

Qasqas warned against the issue of social isolation, as someone who works in two jobs finds himself without a social life due to immersion in work, calling to take into account several aspects in the event of a decision to work intensively, such as paying attention to eating, physical and psychological health, exercising and allocating time for family and friends, even if it is short.