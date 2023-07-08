Rob Malley has said his security clearance is under review and he expects the investigation to end “with a good outcome and soon”.

“I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not received any further information but I expect the investigation to conclude with a good outcome and soon. In the meantime, I am on vacation,” he added, confirming the tweet to a reporter from Axios news organization.

Matt Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, had said that the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley “On vacation,” and Abram Bali is taking his place by proxy.

“Rob Malley is on vacation and Abram Paley serves as the agency’s special envoy for Iran and leads the department’s work on this matter,” Matt Miller told Reuters in an email.“. He did not elaborate on the reason for the holiday or its duration.

appointed Financial Special Envoy for Iran in January 2021. Mali took over A major role in the failed efforts of former US President Bill Clinton to broker a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians in 2000 and in the Iranian nuclear agreement in 2015.