Agency says Russian weaponry crossed Ukraine’s border with Poland and killed two. Polish authorities report explosion. Tensions in Russia’s war in Ukraine rose on Tuesday (11/15) after reports that Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland, killing two people. The case generated alarm in the international community, which reacted strongly to the information not yet confirmed.

The incident was first reported by the Associated Press (AP) news agency, citing a US intelligence official. Later, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made the same accusation, without providing evidence.

The Polish fire brigade confirmed the deaths of two people in an explosion in the village of Przewodów, close to the border with Ukraine, but said the cause of the explosion was not yet clear.

Polish media reported that the deaths on Tuesday afternoon were caused by a missile that crossed the Polish border and hit Przewodów.

A NATO official told DW’s Brussels correspondent, Teri Schultz, that the military alliance is “analyzing” the case and working closely with Poland.

Although the AP quoted a US official on condition of anonymity, the US Department of Defense said it could not yet confirm the reports.

“We are aware of press reports claiming that two Russian missiles hit a location inside Poland, close to the border with Ukraine. I can say that we do not have any information at this time to corroborate these reports and we are investigating the case further,” Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a news conference.

The US State Department described the reports as “incredibly concerning” and said it was in contact with a range of partners and the Polish government to determine what happened and what the next steps would be.

US President Joe Biden spoke this Tuesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the case. “Conversation between the US and Polish presidents is ongoing,” Polish presidential adviser Jakub Kumoch wrote on Twitter.

At an emergency national security council meeting, the Polish government decided to put its military on high alert. “There was a decision to increase the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services,” Piotr Mueller, spokesman for Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said after the meeting in Warsaw.

Russia, for its part, denied the reports, saying it was “a deliberate provocation aimed at aggravating the situation”. “No attack on targets close to the Polish-Ukrainian border was carried out by Russian means of destruction,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

“Significant climb”

The Ukrainian president did not hesitate to say that “Russian missiles hit Poland”, according to a text that accompanies his traditional night video address. Zelensky further said that the incident marks a “significant escalation” in the conflict, proving that “terror is not limited to our national borders”.

“We need to put the terrorist in his place. The more Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within range of Russian missiles. Fire missiles into NATO territory! This is a Russian missile strike against collective security! It’s a very significant climb. We must act,” said the Ukrainian leader.

The incident, if confirmed, would mark the first time in the war in Ukraine, which began in February, that Russian weapons hit a NATO member country.

This comes amid a new round of missile fire by Russia on Tuesday, which hit a number of Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, and power facilities. Several regions and cities reported attacks.

allies react

The possibility of a Russian attack on Polish territory prompted a quick reaction from a number of Ukrainian and Polish allies.

European Council President Charles Michel said the European Union is on the side of the Warsaw government. “Shocked by the news that a missile or other ammunition left dead in Polish territory. My condolences to the families. We are with Poland,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

He later said he would convene an emergency meeting of EU leaders at the G20 summit currently taking place in Bali. “I just spoke to [Mateusz Morawiecki]🇧🇷 I assured him of the full unity and solidarity of the EU in support of Poland. I will propose a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders present at the G20 in Bali.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also reinforced the need for a meeting between European leaders and their main allied partners within the framework of the G20 summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “alarmed” by reports of an explosion in Poland and said she was “closely monitoring the situation”. “I offer my condolences and my strongest message of support and solidarity to Poland and our Ukrainian friends.”

Germany, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia – all NATO members – also spoke out, saying they were trying to get more information from Poland and its allies.

“This is a very serious incident, but much remains unclear,” said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

ek (AFP, AP, Reuters, DPA, DW, ots)